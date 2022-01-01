peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Buying shares in Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT) represents an opportunity to buy the company's future growth and improved profitability for almost nothing. The market price values the company as if no growth is expected in the future, but not only growth is likely, so is improved profitability. The type of company is a little different from the ones I normally cover but the setup is the kind of setup I like, with the odds heavily stacked in our favour.

SPAC, Business and Tailwinds

Cellebrite is an Israel-based digital intelligence company that provides software for governments to fight crime. For many years they have been driving and leading the digital evidence collection review business. The solutions offered by the company allow millions of law enforcement agents and experts to provide digital evidence collected mainly from mobile devices, computers, and the cloud as well as other digital sources.

The company went public through a SPAC, back when SPACs were a thing, in a transaction that valued the company post merger at $2.4 billion. Cellebrite begun trading in the end of August 2021 for around $10 per share. Although the market price has fallen around 50% since then, the rationale of the transaction which was to give CLBT the ability to pursue near-term growth opportunities, develop new solutions and expand its end market reach remains intact.

In fact, Cellebrite enjoys some features in its business model and growth opportunities that are relevant. First, they serve governments or governmental agencies and private companies with 90% of its sales and 10% of its sales, respectively. So, they're not that exposed to the economic cycle as a company whose sales depend only on the retail consumer. Secondly, law enforcement agencies need their products as the quantity and complexity of the digital evidence increases along with the increase in homeland security threats and the rate of violent crimes. Last but not least, the current practices by most agencies are heavily manual and inefficient and therefore unsustainable in a world where the weight of digital evidence is growing by the day. In other words, there's a long and profitable road for CLBT to help governments and agencies to digitalize evidence collection and analysis processes.

Transformation of the Business

In order to take advantage from these trends the company needs to invest in R&D and develop new solutions for its clients and build a bigger and more efficient salesforce, which is basically what the company is doing since it went public, and while the value of the company should increase from pursuing such opportunities the cost comes now under the form of lower margins and challenging financials. The company started to invest heavily in R&D and in their sales force in 2021 and 2022 and that lead to lower adjusted EBITDA margins.

The big part of the investment for growth in SaaS companies is advertising and headcount which are costs that must be expensed right away unlike capex that can be depreciated over the years. As can be seen the company increased its the headcount by 30% in one year and operating expense increase from 62% of sales to 75% of sales.

The adjusted EBITDA margin had to fall as a consequence of that investment, and since CLBT went public, EBITDA margins fell precipitously, but not gross margins. Those have been kept steady at above 80%. Besides investing in growth, the company is transforming almost all revenue to subscription based instead of licensing, which aligns with the company sales strategy which is to get the foot in the client front door faster and easier, and once inside it sells more solutions. All these changes have the impact of deteriorating the company financials in the short run but improve the company value in the long run.

In fact management guided in their first presentation as a public company that they expect LT Adjusted EBITDA Margins to be around +25% and in first three quarters of 2021 the company was witnessing 22% EBITDA margins. So they already proved that they can execute to attain those kind of margins which makes their LT projections credible if we think they would be executing against a larger sales base.

Valuation and Growth

Earnings Power Value

Valuing a company as Cellebrite can be a bit tricky because normally a big part of the value in this kind of company is in the distant future - or in other words the value is all in the growth. I took a two-step approach. First I valued the company on Earnings Power Value considering that the current revenues were the sustainable revenues the company could make in the long run. In other words, I did not count with growth on this part.

Earnings Power Value ($ millions) Worst Case Base Case Best Case No growth revenues 280 280 280 Implied EBITDA 36 53 70 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13% 19% 25% Depreciation 8 8 8 Implied Operating income 28 45 62 Operating Margin 10% 16% 22% Taxes @ 21% 6 9 13 Maintenance Capex 6 6 6 Earnings Power 25 38 51 EPV Multiple 17 17 17 EPV 420 645 871 Debt 0 0 0 Investments and cash 147 147 147 Intrinsic Value 566 792 1.017 Shares outstanding (millions) 182 182 182 Intrinsic value per share 3.1 4.4 5.6 Upside -44% -22% 1% Cash as % of stock price 15% 15% 15% Click to enlarge

If we look at the base and best-case scenarios in this EPV as being the most probable, the company current market price at $5.5 per share is approximately the value of the company with no growth and old margins, basically what Cellebrite was before going public to take advantage of the massive digitalization opportunity. This means that we're getting the company's future growth almost for free or at a really low cost when compared with the upside.

Growth Value

Valuing growth is more elusive but in the case of Cellebrite this is very likely to happen, and will be profitable. The company has some competitive advantages regarding the service it provides to government agencies. The switching cost for an agency will be high when a big part of its agents are already trained to use CLBT products.

In the case of growth there were two scenarios both with sales growing from the $280 million in 2022 to $697 million in five years, which represents a growth rate of 20% per year. The main difference between the two scenarios is the adjusted EBITDA margin which is 19% in the base growth scenario vs. 25% in the best growth scenario.

GV Base Scenario ($ millions) Base Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Revenues 280 336 403 484 581 697 Implied EBITDA 53 64 77 92 110 132 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19% 19% 19% 19% 19% 19% Depreciation 8 8 8 8 8 8 Implied Operating income 45 55 68 84 102 124 Operating Margin 16% 20% 24% 30% 36% 44% Taxes @ 21% 9 12 14 18 21 26 Maintenance Capex 6 6 6 6 6 6 Earnings Power 38 46 56 69 83 101 EPV Multiple 18 EPV 0 0 0 0 0 1.809 Discount rate 8% Earnings Power Discounted 38 43 48 54 61 68 Terminal Value Discounted 1.231 EPV Discounted 1.544 Debt 0 Investments and cash 147 Intrinsic Value 1.691 Shares outstanding (millions) 182 Intrinsic value per share 9.3 Upside 67% Click to enlarge

So, if we take into account the 20% growth for five years and an EBITDA margin of 19%, the intrinsic value per share of CLBT is around $9.3. In the best case, where the EBITDA margin improves to 25%, the intrinsic value per share is $10.7. The upside is between 67% and 93% with growth stagnating in year five and the EBITDA margin in the low end of management guidance or below.

Conclusion and Risks

Cellebrite is a company with sticky products that can sell more of to its clients. The company has been profitable for years, it's on a solid financial footing with $146 million in cash and investments on its balance sheet or 15% of its market cap, and has a large addressable market. At current prices the investor receives a share in a market leader with an extremely profitable business and a free option on the company's future growth value. The main risk in this investment is the assumptions we made on growth and margins which are very undemanding if we consider the company context.

The current setup seems another bet where the odds are on our side. The value here is more intangible but real.