ConocoPhillips (COP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 3:55 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Phil Gresh - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ryan Lance - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Bullock - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dominic Macklon - Executive Vice President, Strategy, Sustainability and Technology

Nick Olds - Executive Vice President, Lower 48

Andy O’Brien - Senior Vice President, Global Operations

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Steve Richardson - Evercore

John Royall - JPMorgan

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Bob Brackett - Bernstein

Neal Dingmann - Truist

Paul Sankey - Sankey Research

Bill Janela - Credit Suisse

Operator

Welcome to the Q4 2022 ConocoPhillips Earnings Conference Call. My name is Michelle and I will be your operator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Phil Gresh, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Phil Gresh

Yes. Thank you, operator and welcome to everyone joining us for our fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. On the call today are several members of the ConocoPhillips’ leadership team, including Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO; Bill Bullock, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dominic Macklon, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Sustainability and Technology; Nick Olds, Executive Vice President of Lower 48; Andy O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Global Operations; and Tim Leach, advisor to the CEO. Ryan and Bill will kick off the call with opening remarks, after which the team will be available for your questions.

A few quick reminders. First, along with today’s release, we published supplemental financial materials and a presentation which you can find on our Investor Relations website. Second, during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on

