In November 2021, Bitcoin reached its all-time peak of $68,906.48 per token. While some devotees believed it would rise to $100,000, and others were looking for even higher prices, the leading cryptocurrency turned south, and a chill came across Bitcoin and the other over 22,000 tokens. Bitcoin made lower highs and lower lows for one year, reaching a $15,516.53 low in November 2022, a 77.5% plunge from the high, and a return to the lowest price since November 2020. November is the beginning of winter in the Northern hemisphere, and in 2021, it began an artic season in the cryptocurrency asset class. However, a crypto spring may have bloomed when the leading token reached its latest low in late 2022.

Cash-settled Bitcoin futures began trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in late 2017, which was one of the reasons for the first move to over the $20,000 per token level. In October 2021, as Bitcoin was approaching its record peak, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) began trading. BITO tracks CME Bitcoin futures, not the physical tokens.

As Bitcoin has moved significantly higher from the November 2022 low, BITO could be the asset of choice as it is one area of the asset class that has some regulatory involvement.

The FTX debacle appears to be the bears' grand finale

Bitcoin burst on the scene with little fanfare in 2010 when the price of a single token was five cents. Launched in 2010, Mount Gox was a Bitcoin exchange platform based in Shibuya, Japan. By 2014, Mt. Gox handled over 70% of all Bitcoin transactions when a scandal gripped the exchange and sent it into bankruptcy. Bitcoin peaked at $1,135.45 per token in November 2013 before falling to a low of $214.30 in August 2015. A loss of faith in the cryptocurrency asset class caused an over 81% decline.

Bitcoin recovered with a series of explosive and implosive price moves. In December 2017, the introduction of the CME's Bitcoin futures contract lifted the price to $19,862 before another correction took it to a low of $3,158.10. One year later, in December 2018, an 84.1% plunge. Bitcoin then proceeded to make higher lows and higher highs, reaching its all-time peak of $68,906.48 in November 2021, when it ran out of upside steam.

Meanwhile, a series of high-profile cryptocurrency bankruptcies and failures, including Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius Network, led to the failure of FTX, the 800-pound crypto gorilla. The Bahamas-based exchange started 2022 with a $32 billion valuation and went belly-up, leading to BlockFi's subsequent collapse. The events eroded confidence in the asset class, pushing Bitcoin to a $15,516.53 low in November 2022, a 77.5% decline from the previous November's peak. While the FTX failure led to a bearish crescendo in the arctic crypto winter, it also appears to be the watershed event that shook out the weak holders and established another in a series of significant bottoms from a technical perspective. While Bitcoin fell 77.5%, the percentage decline was less than the plunge that followed the Mt. Gox and other corrections.

Significant gains after an ugly plunge

Since the November 2022 low, Bitcoin has made a substantial comeback as the crypto freeze began to thaw.

Chart of Bitcoin versus the U.S. Dollar (Barchart)

The chart shows Bitcoin has made higher lows and higher highs since the November 2022 low, moving to its most recent peak of $24,203.31 on February 2, a 56% recovery from the low.

Why Bitcoin should continue to be the crypto leader

On February 2, 2023, Bitcoin had the highest market cap in the cryptocurrency asset class.

Top Two Cryptocurrencies on February 2, 2023 (CoinMarketCap)

The chart shows at around the $23,840 per token level, Bitcoin's market cap was 42% of the asset class's $1.098 trillion value, with a $459 billion market cap. Ethereum, the second-leading cryptocurrency with over $205 billion, had 18.8% of the total value. Therefore, the two leading cryptos of an asset class with 22,419 members controlled 60.8% of the market cap.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin remains over twice the size of Ethereum, and most market participants consider Bitcoin the ultimate crypto brand. The three reasons why Bitcoin will continue to lead the asset class are:

Bitcoin's market cap makes it the most liquid cryptocurrency, making it the most attractive for traders and investors.

Bitcoin and Ethereum cash-settled futures trade on the world's leading commodity exchange platform, the CME. The CFTC regulates the futures market, which provides a level of confidence for market participants.

Bitcoin is a means of exchange that competes with worldwide fiat currencies. While central banks, governments, and monetary authorities control and intervene in fiat currencies, Bitcoin's value is solely a function of the bids and offers in the market, appealing to its supporters with a libertarian ideology, rejecting the government's control of the money supply.

The debate over cryptocurrencies continues. Traditional financial icons, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Warren Buffett and his partner Charley Munger, and others, reject Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency asset class as a Ponzi scheme with no intrinsic value and a danger to the global financial system. Supporters, including Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and others, believe cryptocurrencies will survive and thrive. Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, an investment management fund specializing in innovative technologies, said Bitcoin could reach $1.5 million per token in the next seven years.

BITO and Bitcoin - Tracking the physical with the futures

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF product is highly liquid. At $14.92 per share, BITO had $820.33 million in assets under management. BITO trades an average of more than 8.6 million shares daily and charges a 0.96% management fee.

BITO's fund profile states:

Fund Profile for the BITO ETF (Seeking Alpha)

As the profile highlights, "The fund does not invest in Bitcoin. The fund advisor will generally gold its Bitcoin futures contracts during periods in which the value of Bitcoin or Bitcoin futures are flat or declining as well as during periods in which the value of Bitcoin futures is rising." While there is some roll risk when one contract expires and the advisor must sell the expiring contract and purchase the next active month, the ETF tracks the leading cryptocurrency futures price action.

Bitcoin rose 56% from the November 2022 low to the February 2, 2023 high.

Chart of the BITO ETF Product (Barchart)

Over the same period, BITO moved from $9.48 to $15.17 per share or 60% higher.

CME February Bitcoin Futures Chart (Barchart)

At the same time, nearby February Bitcoin futures on the CME rose from $14,960 to $24,450 or 63.4%. While there's some deviation between the physical and futures price, and the performance of the BITO ETF, the extreme volatility makes the results similar and acceptable.

The three reasons why futures could be safer

BITO moves higher and lower with Bitcoin futures which offer an advantage to holding the physical tokens. At least three reasons make futures and the BITO safer than physical Bitcoin holdings:

The CFTC regulates the futures, providing some comfort for the volatile asset. The ETF falls under the SEC's regulatory umbrella, adding to oversight.

The futures and ETF product preclude the need to hold Bitcoin investments in a computer wallet which entails the risk of loss via a misplaced key or password or hacking. While crypto exchanges hold tokens as custodians, FTX's and other platforms' bankruptcies highlight the risk of third-party custodial arrangements.

The futures and BITO product provide liquidity that improves efficiency when executing buy and sell orders.

Ideological cryptocurrency supporters will argue that regulating futures and ETFs based on futures runs contrary to their philosophical reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies and shunning fiats. However, the futures and BITO ETF have tracked Bitcoin's price action, making them effective trading and investing products.

If history is a guide, we could see significant appreciation in Bitcoin now that the bear market appears to have turned to a bullish trend. However, the risk is always a function of potential rewards. Cathie Wood believes the price is heading to $1.5 million per token, nearly 62 times the February 2 high. Bitcoin's detractors would argue the highly likely downside is zero, making the risk-reward dynamics extremely dangerous. Only invest capital you can afford to lose in the volatile asset class where the roller coaster of price variance will likely continue.

I'm bullish on Bitcoin's prospects. Historical trend-following dynamics are the only reason for my opinion.