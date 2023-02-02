Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 3:57 PM ETLancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dale Ganobsik - Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer

David Ciesinski - President & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Pigott - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Wolf - CL King

Brian Holland - Cowen

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Connor Rattigan - Consumer Edge Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Anita, and I will be your conference call facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lancaster Colony Corporation Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call.

Conducting today's call will be David Ciesinski, President and CEO; and Tom Pigott, CFO.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers have completed their prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And now to begin the conference call here is Dale Ganobsik, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations for Lancaster Colony Corporation.

Dale Ganobsik

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Lancaster Colony's Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call. Our discussion this morning may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based upon subsequent events.

A detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the company's filings with the SEC. Also note that, the audio replay of this call will be archived and available on our company's website lancastercolony.com later this afternoon.

For today's call, Dave Ciesinski, our President and CEO will begin with the business update

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.