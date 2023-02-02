Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ioana Patriniche - Head of IR

Christian Sewing - CEO

Olivier Vigneron - Chief Risk Officer

James von Moltke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Nicolas Payen - Kepler Cheuvreu

Anke Reingen - RBC Capital Markets

Tom Hallett - KBW

Adam Terelak - Mediobanca

Magdalena Stoklosa - Morgan Stanley

Stuart Graham - Autonomous Research

Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan

Andrew Lim - Societe Generale

Amit Goel - Barclays

Rohith Chandra-Rajan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Timo Dum - DZ Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I'm France, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Deutsche Bank's Q4 2022, Analysts Conference Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will follow with our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to the Ioana Patriniche, Head of Investor relations. Please go ahead.

Ioana Patriniche

Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2022 preliminary results call. This call, we will start with our Chief Executive Officer, Christian Sewing, followed by our Chief Risk Officer, Olivier Vigneron, and then our Chief Financial Officer, James von Moltke. The presentation as always, is available to download in the Investor Relations section of our website db.com.

Before we get started, let me just remind you that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which may not develop as it currently expect. We therefore ask you to take notice of the precautionary warnings at the end of our materials.

With that, let me hand over to Christian.

Christian

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.