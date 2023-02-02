Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 4:05 PM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jerry Sweeney - President and Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Tom Wirth - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

George Johnstone - Executive Vice President, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Michael Lewis - Truist

Michael Griffin - Citi

Tayo Okusanya - Credit Suisse

Camille Bonnel - Bank of America

Bill Crow - Raymond James

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brandywine Realty Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sweeney, President and CEO. You may begin.

Jerry Sweeney

Catherine, thank you very much. Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. On today's call with me today are George Johnstone, our Executive Vice President of Operations; Dan Palazzo; our Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and Tom Wirth, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to beginning, certain information discussed during our call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although, we believe estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot give assurance that the anticipated results will be achieved. For further information on factors that could impact our anticipated results, please reference our press release as well as our most recent annual and quarterly reports that we file with the SEC.

Well, first and foremost, we hope that you and your family had a wonderful holiday season and are looking forward to a successful 2023. During our prepared remarks this morning, we'll briefly review fourth quarter results, provide color on recent transactions and outline our ‘23

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.