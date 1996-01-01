MicroStockHub

Are we going to have a soft landing in 2023? Or a recession?

The answer matters to many, but guess what? It won't affect your retirement plans.

That's because the difference of a mild recession or a soft landing is the difference between 0% earnings growth for stocks or -10%.

Even a severe recession, which is a low-probability outcome, isn't something that will crush your retirement dreams. Not if you own Ultra Sleep-Well-At-Night ("SWAN") blue-chips like The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Let me show you why I consider this the quintessential high-yield Ultra SWAN you can safely buy today, no matter what happens with the economy in 2023 and beyond.

One Of The Highest Quality Companies On Earth

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is my favorite Canadian bank for a few key reasons.

First, it has impeccable safety and quality.

Every year, Global Finance magazine ranks the safest banks in the world by credit rating consensus. The first 10 are all government-owned banks. Toronto-Dominion is the 20th safest bank in the world and the 10th safest bank you can actually invest in.

TD Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA- Stable Outlook 0.55% 181.8 Fitch AA- Stable Outlook 0.55% 181.8 Moody's Aa2 Stable (AA equivalent) 0.55% 181.8 DBRS AA+ Stable 0.29% 344.8 Consensus AA- Stable Outlook 0.49% 206.2 Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS.)

It's not just an A-rated bank; it's an AA-rated one, which no U.S. bank can claim.

That means an approximate 0.5% risk of bankruptcy in the next 30 years or a 1 in 206 chance of losing all your money if you buy TD today.

Its non-equity capital buffers are superior to its peers, according to Fitch, Moody's, and S&P.

Canadian banks are much safer than US banks

TD is the 2nd safest Canadian bank

20th safest on earth.

And, of course, there's the impeccable dividend safety that Canadian banks are known for. TD hasn't missed a quarterly dividend since 1855, an amazing 166-year streak.

Its dividend growth streak in CAD is 12 years.

The key to such safety and dependability is Canadian banks' wide-moat, highly regulated nature.

Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions or OFSI has granted the big six Canadian banks an oligopoly.

Thanks to a highly conservative banking culture and very safe capital ratios, they are some of the world's most profitable and safest banks.

The last Canadian banking crisis was in the 1840s.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank isn't just the largest bank in Canada (buy assets and deposits); it's the 6th largest in North America by assets and the 5th largest by market cap.

TD is a global bank, with 60% of its business in Canada, 37% in the U.S., and 3% overseas. It has 2,220 retail locations in Canada and the U.S. and 16 global offices.

It has 31 million global customers, including 15 million in Canada, 10 million in the U.S., and 6 million wealth management and insurance clients.

It has 28 million mobile users, which allows it to cross-sell its services at virtually no marginal cost. And its online banking apps are so good they won no less than three awards...in 2022 alone.

TD's customer service is the stuff of legend

which is why I have my SEP 401(k) and Roth 401(k) with them.

The Canadian banking market is incredibly lucrative, with returns on equity of almost 20%, twice the global standard for well-run banks.

But the Canadian market is mature, and there is no room for consolidation, per regulators' orders. That's why TD is focused on the U.S. market, with 8X the population and 9X the economic size, to drive some of the best growth rates in the industry.

In late February 2028, The Toronto-Dominion Bank announced the $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon, making it the 6th largest bank in the U.S. with $614 billion in U.S. assets and a network of 1,560 locations, serving over 10.7 million U.S. customers across 22 states.

In August 2022, TD bought Cowen for $1.2 billion.

“Cowen is a leading independent dealer with a premier U.S. equities business and a strong, diversified investment bank that, combined with TD Securities, will allow us to accelerate our strategic U.S. growth plans." - TD CEO.

And that's just the acquisitions TD made in 2022. Here are the 2021 acquisitions.

Wells Fargo Canadian Direct Equipment Finance Business in May 2021 for $1.1 billion

Acquisition of Headlands Tech Global Markets in July 2021 for an undisclosed amount

Acquisition of TD Future Builder customers (by The Canada Life Assurance Company) in January 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

TD has made 49 acquisitions since 1999, averaging about two per year, but most of them come during recessions.

When TD is able to buy great companies at discounted prices.

Thanks to all these strategic deals once the Horizon deal closes, TD will be the 6th largest bank in the U.S.

JPMorgan (JPM) Bank of America (BAC) Citigroup (C) Wells Fargo (WFC) U.S. Bank (USB) Toronto-Dominion

“Overall, we like Toronto-Dominion’s history of conservatism and believe the company is one of the best-run Canadian banks; total returns for shareholders over multiple periods have consistently been within the top half of the big six." - Morningstar.

Morningstar apparently considers TD one of the best-run banks on earth, with a conservative corporate culture that results in well-thought-out growth plans and acquisitions that mostly work out for investors.

Rating agencies agree, including S&P, which considers TD's long-term risk management in the top 4% of the world's companies (more on this in the Risk section).

You can see how conservative TD is in its tier 1 capital ratio or CET1. It's 16.2%, the 2nd-highest in Canada.

Canadian banking regulators require an 11% CET1 ratio, and that's after raising it by 0.5% in late 2022.

Regulators have been raising capital requirements every few years since the Great Recession.

Even after the First Horizon acquisition, by far the largest in TD's history, Fitch estimates TD's CET1 will “comfortably remain above 11% post-closing.”

TD is highly diversified with the following earnings mix:

42% of earnings from Canada

31% from US retail banking

13% from wealth management and insurance

8% from its investment in Charles Schwab (SCHW)

7% from wholesale banking (trade clearing, IPOs, bond offerings, etc.)

TD has delivered some of its industry's most consistent and fastest growth rates, with 8.6% annual EPS growth over the last five years.

TD's dividend growth has been the 2nd most impressive among the big six banks. It's grown its dividend by 11% annually since 1995 and maintains a 40% to 45% payout ratio.

43% consensus in 2023.

Over the last decade, its 12.2% annual returns were the 3rd best in Canada and the 7th best of any North American bank (of which there are thousands).

Historical Total Returns Since 1996

Over the last 26 years, TD has delivered almost 15% annualized returns, turning $1 into $39.5 and beating the S&P by 4X.

Very few U.S. banks have consistently beaten the market over the last quarter century.

The average 12-month rolling return since 1996 is 17% annually, 7% higher than the S&P 500.

The average 15-year return, which factors in one or two recessions per 15 years, is 13% annually, 6% higher than the S&P 500 (SP500).

Toronto-Dominion Bank Overall Quality

TD Final Score Rating Safety 100% 5/5 Very Safe Business Model 70% 3/3 Wide Moat Dependability 100% 5/5 Very Dependable Total 97% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 5/5 Very Low Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

TD's overall quality on the 1,000-point DK safety and quality model is 97%, very low risk, 13/13 Ultra SWAN.

91st highest quality company on the DK 500 Master List

82nd percentile quality among the world's best blue-chips.

TD's risk of a dividend cut in an average recession is about 0.5%; even in a Pandemic or Great Recession-level crisis, it's about 1%.

a 1 in 100 chance of a dividend cut in an economic catastrophe.

What's better than all this safety and quality and superior risk management? How about a 4.2% very safe yield and 7% to 10% long-term growth guidance from one of the best management teams in global banking?

11.2% to 14.2% CAGR total return guidance vs. 10.2% S&P consensus.

Toronto-Dominion 2024 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

12% to 13% annual return potential through 2024 is about 25% more than the S&P 500, but with 2.5X better very safe yield today.

Toronto-Dominion 2029 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

127% total return potential over the next six years is 13% annualized and about 2X better than the S&P 500.

9% to 15% CAGR consensus total return potential over the next five years,

Toronto-Dominion Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Compared to the S&P, TD is a potentially excellent high-yield Ultra SWAN dividend growth opportunity. Look how it compares to the market.

17% undervalued vs. 6% S&P overvaluation

4.2% very safe yield vs. 1.7% (2.5X higher and much safer)

12.9% CAGR consensus return potential vs. 10.2% S&P

2.5X higher income potential over the next five years

50% higher risk-adjusted returns,

Solid Growth Prospects For Decades To Come

Worried about how a big bank will fare in 2023's (likely) recession?

Metric 2021 Growth 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus Sales -7% 28% -21% 8% Dividend 7% 13% 6% 14% Operating Earnings 48% 1% 8% 5% Book Value 5% 2% 7% 9% Click to enlarge

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Not only is TD expected to keep growing its earnings through 2023's mild recession, but its dividend is also expected to grow 6% this year.

Toronto-Dominion Long-Term Growth Outlook

Sixteen analysts expect TD to grow in the mid-range of management guidance, 8.7% per year long term.

Smoothing for outliers, TD's analyst margins of error are 20% to the downside and 10% to the upside. Within a reasonable margin of error, it meets expectations 75% of the time, beats 8%, and misses 17%.

5% to 10% historical + margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range.

During the post-GFC era, with higher regulations and low-interest rates, TD grow between 5% and 9% annually.

Interest rates are now expected to be 1% to 2% higher, resulting in about 2% faster growth.

Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Toronto- Dominion 4.2% 8.7% 12.9% 9.0% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.1% 9.3% 13.4% 9.4% REITs 3.9% 6.1% 10.0% 7.0% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.4% 8.6% 12.0% 8.4% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.9% 10.0% 11.9% 8.3% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar.)

There are higher-yielding blue-chips you can buy and faster-growing blue-chips. But few AA-rated Ultra SWANs offer 13% long-term return potential and a 4.2% very safe yield, which TD has been delivering for the last 26 years.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Forecast: Per $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus 10.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,465.25 $1,657.91 $192.66 10 $2,146.96 $2,748.66 $601.70 15 $3,145.84 $4,557.04 $1,411.20 20 $4,609.44 $7,555.15 $2,945.71 25 $6,753.99 $12,525.76 $5,771.77 30 (retirement time frame) $9,896.29 $20,766.58 $10,870.29 35 $14,500.55 $34,429.11 $19,928.56 40 $21,246.95 $57,080.36 $35,833.41 45 $31,132.11 $94,634.07 $63,501.96 50 $45,616.37 $156,894.73 $111,278.36 55 $66,839.43 $260,117.27 $193,277.84 60 (investing lifetime) $97,936.56 $431,250.91 $333,314.36 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

Over the next 30 years, TD could deliver 21X inflation-adjusted returns; over an investing lifetime, it's a potential 431X bagger.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Inflation-Adjusted BAM Consensus/BX Consensus Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus vs. S&P consensus 5 0.84 1.13 10 0.71 1.28 15 0.60 1.45 20 0.51 1.64 25 0.43 1.85 30 0.36 2.10 35 0.31 2.37 40 0.26 2.69 45 0.22 3.04 50 0.18 3.44 55 0.16 3.89 60 0.13 4.40 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

That's potentially double the market's returns for retirees and more than 4X the returns for younger investors while you enjoy one of the safest 4.2% yields in the world.

A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Hundreds of millions of income investors have paid between 11.5X and 12.5X earnings for TD outside of bear markets and bubbles for twenty years while it was growing at today's rates.

91% statistical probability that this approximates intrinsic value.

Note that the market-determined fair value range doesn't change even after the GFC and a low-rate environment (which is now expected to go back to historically normal rates).

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (11-Years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median Yield 3.59% $68.52 $73.82 $80.22 $80.22 PE 11.95 $73.85 $74.45 $81.02 $86.04 Average $71.09 $74.13 $80.62 $83.03 $80.85 Current Price $68.67 Discount To Fair Value 3.40% 7.37% 14.82% 17.29% 15.07% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 3.52% 7.95% 17.40% 20.91% 21.93% 2023 EPS 2024 EPS 2022 Weighted OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward PE 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $6.78 $7.20 $6.13 $0.69 $6.82 11.85 10.07 Click to enlarge

TD is historically worth about 12X earnings and today trades at a modest discount of 10X.

It offers a 22% upside to fair value, including the dividend.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Very Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep-Well-At Night) Quality Companies 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $80.62 $83.03 $80.85 Potentially Good Buy 5% $76.59 $78.88 $76.81 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $68.53 $70.58 $68.72 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $57.44 $62.27 $60.64 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $52.40 $53.97 $52.55 Currently $68.67 14.82% 17.29% 15.07% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 23.52% 27.03% 21.93 Click to enlarge

TD is a potentially strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why Toronto-Dominion Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

“The Canadian banks face two primary risks: macroeconomic risks and risks related to future acquisitions. We see macroeconomic risks related to the credit and debt cycle, which are largely out of management’s control and are related to the eventual turning of the housing market. Canada has some of the highest median housing prices to annual median household income ratios in several of its major housing markets, and mortgage debt levels have consistently increased for more than a decade. While low interest rates have kept debt-servicing ratios more controlled, it does put the economy in a riskier position. The leverage of the Canadian consumer is also a risk. Once the economic cycle turns, this could result in greater potential for consumer defaults as well as a longer period of decreased economic demand as consumers repair their own finances. Toronto-Dominion does have a relatively lower exposure to the uninsured domestic real estate market in Canada, putting it in a less risky position in a downturn. From an ESG perspective, commercial banks are expected to have strong product governance. Predatory or discriminatory lending practices are examples of poor product governance, and this can affect certain banks at times. We view most product governance and social risks as manageable and incorporate a steady level of operational expenses related to compliance and litigation in our models. Outside of the rare, headline-grabbing scandals, we don’t see social risks as having a material effect on our valuation. Banks also lend to sectors that can come under more scrutiny at times, like gun manufacturers or energy, for example. Commercial banks don’t directly have a large environmental footprint, and governance practices are in line with those of most companies. We assign the Canadian banks we cover a medium uncertainty rating, which we think captures the spread between our bull and bear cases relative to our base case." - Morningstar (emphasis added).

TD's Risk Profile Includes

economic cyclicality risk (33% EPS decline in the Great Recession and 18% in the Pandemic)

regulatory risk: CA regulators have been raising capital requirements for the last decade, putting CA banks high profitability at risk

M&A risk: mostly tuck-in acquisitions through First Horizon shows TD might be starting to get more aggressive with acquisitions

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

currency risk: including the dividend.

How big is TD's Canadian mortgage exposure?

Out of $614 billion in loans, Canadian mortgages make up $184 billion or 30% of the loan book. While Canadian home prices are now falling 14% off their highs, this isn't likely to trigger anything like a financial crisis that the U.S. kicked off in 2008.

“While there are uncertainties related to consumer debt levels and the mortgage market, we view them as a threat to future growth and not an existential risk to the Canadian banking system." - Morningstar.

That's because, unlike the subprime NINJA loans of the 2004 to 2007 era, CA mortgages are very conservative, with 40% to 50% down payments as the norm.

The loan terms of 5 years, with people amortizing over 25 years.

refinancing risk, but as long as people can pay their mortgage payments, banks don't have to foreclose and face losses on mortgages.

As Morningstar says, and the blue-chip consensus agrees with it, a prolonged and severe CA housing downturn is merely a risk to TD's growth prospects, not an existential risk to the entire country's banking sector.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

TD scores 96th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management.

TD's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 37th Best In The Master List 93rd Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Toronto- Dominion Bank 96 Exceptional Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

TD's risk-management consensus is in the top 7% of the world's best blue chips and is similar to:

Ecolab (ECL): Super SWAN aristocrat

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): Ultra SWAN

Microsoft (MSFT): Ultra SWAN

Canadian National Railway (CNI): Ultra SWAN aristocrat

Lockheed Martin (LMT): Ultra SWAN

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and TD's is exceptional, at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor TD's Risk Profile

16 analysts,

four credit rating agencies

20 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Toronto-Dominion Is The Ultimate 4.2% Yielding Ultra SWAN For This Recession

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in TD (I'm not a market-timer).

Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about TD.

In the top 21% of the world's best blue-chips

uninterrupted dividends for 166 years

very safe 4.2% yield (2.5X the S&P, growing around 8.7% long-term)

12.9% long-term return potential Vs. 10.2% S&P

15% historically undervalued

10.4X earnings vs 11.5X to 12.5X historically

130% consensus return potential over the next five years, 13% annually, and 100% more than the S&P 500

2.5X more income potential than the S&P over the next five years

If you want relatively safe high yield today, solid 8% to 9% long-term income growth tomorrow, and market-beating 11% to 14% returns for decades, consider buying Toronto-Dominion today.

If you want to own a bank with legendary risk management and a bulletproof balance sheet, there are few companies better than TD.

If you want a glorious combination of safe high-yield, and a dividend track record that includes zero missed dividend payments for 166 years? There are no better options.

For all those reasons and more, Toronto-Dominion is one of the best high-yield Ultra SWANs you can own in the 2023 recession and all future economic downturns.