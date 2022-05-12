Pfizer: The Covid Reset Makes Sense

Feb. 03, 2023 4:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)ABBV, MRK, MRNA, NVAX
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • Since the Cominarty vaccine is now arguably relegated to something similar to the seasonal flu shot with an expensive $130 retail price tag, it is unsurprising Mr. Market is bearish on the PFE stock.
  • The generic Paxlovid may also temper some of its top-line, as witnessed with AbbVie's Humira, which experienced a -25.9% impact in the international market.
  • However, the COVID-19 windfall has also contributed to its robust balance sheet and aggressive M&A activities, bolstering its pipelines ahead.
  • Therefore, assuming an upward rerating, PFE could hit our price target of $55.79, suggesting a 27.40% upside potential from current levels.

Button Reset

koto_feja

The Covid Reset Is Right - Though Overly Pessimistic

With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic now over, Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) may have a challenging 2023 indeed. The stock had already retraced by -19.6% since its recent peak in mid-December 2022, nearing

PFE 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.05K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.