Though Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has rallied this year, the fintech hasn't fixed their business model. The company has a promising AI loan origination marketplace with loans funded by investors, but the biggest weakness of the business is a reliance on 3rd partiers to fund loans during difficult economic situations. My investment thesis remains Bearish on Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock after a big rally this year along with other fintech peers.

Finviz

Big Cuts

As with a lot of technology-based companies, Upstart built the business model for a much larger market. The slowing economy due to massive Fed rate hikes has killed demand for funding risky personal loans, while the fintech had not positioned itself for a slowing demand.

For this reason, Upstart slashed 20% of their workforce in a move eliminating 365 jobs. The company, once building for a much larger loan origination business expanding into other loan types such as small business loans, instead is suddenly retrenching dramatically.

The fintech forecasts saving $57 million in annual cash operating expenses and another $42 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") annually through 2025. The non-cash savings will help reduce the diluted share count going forward.

After the Q3'22 earnings report, Upstart had guided to Q4 revenues of $125 to $145 million, with a prediction for a $22 million sequential decline at the midpoint. The massive headcount reduction at the start of February suggests the fintech is seeing a continual decline in personal loan funding by large bank partners.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. reported a strong increase in partners for personal unsecured loans, but these 83 partners are the ones pulling back from lending with recession fears. Upstart reported 52 new partners since Q3'21, yet revenues fell 31% for the quarter to only $157 million.

Upstart Q3'22 presentation

Despite a lot of excitement about the AI lending platform, Upstart was seeing far higher loan defaults and in-period losses versus expectations. The platform wasn't successfully stripping out risk during the weak economic period, likely contributing greatly to bank partners pulling back from loan originations.

Upstart Q3'22 presentation

Business Model Failure

Ultimately, though, the main problem facing Upstart is the inability of the platform to invest in their own loans and likewise benefit from the better economics of holding loans. The fintech understandably wants to strictly focus the business model on building the loan origination machine, but this business model doesn't work in practicality, as partners naturally shy away from 3rd-party originations of unsecured loans during macro weakness.

Peers like SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and LendingClub (LC) have both acquired digital banks in order to use deposits to fund loans. These two fintechs have different models for investing in these personal loans over the long term, but both companies face less disruption in the short term, with the ability to fund loans and figure out whether to sell after the fact.

Upstart is cutting less than $15 million quarterly from operating expenses. The company had guided to a Q4'22 adjusted net income loss of $40 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $35 million.

Assuming the market has only weakened to start 2023, Upstart Holdings, Inc. isn't cutting anywhere close to enough in order to reach profits. Upstart had already forecast a greater than $20 million increase in EBITDA losses just sequentially for Q4.

The fintech will report Q4 2022 results and guidance for Q1'23 on February 14 after the market closes. Investors shouldn't expect very good numbers, and the Fed hiking interest rates again on February 1 probably won't help bank partners return to the platform.

The stock has an incredible market cap in the range of $2.2 billion based on the fully diluted share count of 89.3 million shares. Even despite the business model flaws with no committed capital, Upstart trades at a premium to peer fintech lenders at 3.2x TBV, while both SoFi and LendingClub are much cheaper.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Upstart Holdings, Inc. investors should dump Upstart on this big rally. The fintech operates a flawed business model that likely will run into loan funding issues at the slightest bit of weakness in the economy.