Fortive Delivers A Good Quarter, But Still Has Work To Convince The Street

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.38K Followers

Summary

  • Fortive beat sell-side expectations with strong results from the IOS and PT segments driving 14% organic growth and beats at the revenue and EBITA lines.
  • A macro slowdown is a threat to Tektronix and Fluke, but Fortive has a good mix of less cyclical and acyclical businesses and should continue growing through the lows.
  • Within the more rarefied air of "compounders", Fortive's valuation seems a little low, though further margin improvement would be welcome.
Scientific hands experimenting with monitors and electrodes

anyaivanova

For as well-loved as Fortive (NYSE:FTV) seems to be (at least in terms of sell-side analysts and readers who leave comments on my articles), the reality is that these shares have underperformed the broader industrial space since the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.38K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.