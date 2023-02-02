BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. (BSIG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elie Sugarman - Head of Strategy & Corporate Development

Suren Rana - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to BrightSphere Investment Group Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for the Fourth Quarter 2022. During the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Note, this call is being recorded today, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Elie Sugarman, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Elie Sugarman

Good morning, and welcome to BrightSphere's conference call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Before we get started, please note that we may make forward-looking statements about our business and financial performance. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in our SEC filings, including the Form 8-K filed today containing the earnings release, our 2021 Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q for each of the first, second and third quarters of 2022. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events.

We may also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information about any non-GAAP measures reflected, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can be found on our website along with the slides that we

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.