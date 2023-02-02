Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 4:56 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emily Tadano - Vice President of Investor Relations & ESG

Steve Hilton - Executive Chairman

Phillippe Lord - Chief Executive Officer

Hilla Sferruzza - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Truman Patterson - Wolfe Research

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Mike Rehaut - JPMorgan

John Lovallo - UBS

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2022 Analyst Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Emily Tadano, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Emily Tadano

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to our analyst call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. We issued the press release yesterday after the market closed. You can find it along with the slides we'll refer to during this call on our website at investors.meritagehomes.com or by selecting the Investor Relations link at the bottom of our home page.

Please refer to Slide 2, cautioning you that our statements during this call as well as in the earnings release and accompanying slides contain forward-looking statements. Those and any other projections represent the current opinions of management which are subject to change at any time and we assume no obligation to update them. Any forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Our actual results may be materially different than our expectations due to a wide variety of risk factors which we have identified and listed on this slide as well as in our earnings release and most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically our 2021 annual

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.