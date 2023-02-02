Here at the Lab, our internal team was already cautious about Roche Holding AG's latest development (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF). Indeed, during 2022, we emphasized how the company was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19-related sales and by several major clinical trials which had failed to meet market expectations. Despite that, and already including declining momentum in sales, we were optimistic over the long term, providing our readers a follow-up note called New Drugs Will Outpace Biosimilar Competition. Our conclusive point was related to the company's relative valuation, and to answer: Is Roche fairly valued? Our team was reiterating a neutral rating confirmed by a premium valuation within our universe coverage. Today, the company released its quarterly update, and despite a negative stock price reaction (-2.4%), we positively welcome Roche's accounts.
All in all, Roche maintained its growth path with sales up 1% to CHF 63.28 billion. Looking at the division, pharmaceutical sales increased by 2% to CHF 45.6 billion, while COVID-19 sales were generally lower with a decline of around CHF 0.5 billion. A good performance was achieved by the diagnostics division where the turnover was up by 3% to CHF 17.7 billion. Despite an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the division, which has been in the spotlight since the pandemic outbreak, confirmed its 2022 results. On the profitability front, adjusted operating profit reached CHF 22.17 billion, while net income fell by 9% to CHF 13.53 billion due to higher impairment of intangible assets and an increase in tax and interest costs. Looking at the Wall Street analyst estimates, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant delivered Q4 sales in line with expectations, with a slight miss in pharma and a beat in diagnostics by 0.6% and 2.7% respectively. Roche's core operating profit was 3% higher than consensus.
Starting with the CEO's words, the company expects "solid underlying growth in both divisions, which will largely compensate for the further significant drop in sales of roughly CHF 5 billion in COVID-19 products.” Some key products are already performing well, ophthalmology with Vabysmo was a solid 40% beat as well as in hemophilia pathology with Hemlibra again up by a single digit.
Source: Roche Q4 and FY 2022 results
Given the expected decline in COVID-19 income generation, we knew that the Fiscal Year 2023 outlook was a challenge. Roche is guiding an overall low single digits decline in sales with an EPS in line with its turnover (Fig 1). Excluding COVID-19, the company is targeting a 'solid underlying growth' and according to our estimates, we forecast a 9% sales growth. Our key supportive highlights are the following:
Fig 1
Fig 2
