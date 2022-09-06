Feline Lim

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) fiscal first quarter results suggest a slump. They were in line with the supply-constrained holiday shopping season for its best-selling premium iPhones, and a deteriorating consumer backdrop. The tech giant reported revenue of more than $117 billion, underperforming consensus estimates of $122 billion; earnings rolled in at $1.88 per share, also missing consensus estimates slightly by $0.07.

What mattered more for investors, though, was management’s commentary on the near-term outlook, given mixed data on where mounting macroeconomic uncertainties from last year might be headed. In the previous quarter, Apple CFO Luca Maestri had already warned of headwinds in the macroeconomic environment that would continue to impact the company’s consumer-centric business heading into the new year, in addition to persistent FX challenges as well as a tough PY comp that had benefitted from the launch of new MacBook Pros fitted with the M1 chips. And things have likely remained largely consistent with management’s previous conservatism.

Looking ahead, Apple’s near-term demand environment remains blighted by the weakening consumer, though few moderate tailwinds have surfaced, including a weakening dollar as the pace of monetary policy tightening slows, and a product upgrade cycle that could boost sales and complement a softer PY comp later in the year. But on a net basis, growth is likely expected to decelerate further and remain subdued in much more moderate levels from the pandemic era boom. While a consistent revenue mix shift to the higher-margin services segment should continue to reinforce the tech giant’s bottom line, the company likely faces near-term cost inefficiencies stemming from ongoing investments into new technology (e.g., in-house silicon; mixed reality headsets) as well as the gradual diversification of its supply chain. The lack of significant cost-optimizing efforts observed from the tech giant so far – other than axing the size of CEO Tim Cook’s compensation package and staying cautious on hiring new talent – paired with the stock’s valuation premium still makes it less appealing to investors that have largely turned risk-on towards those that have actively sought to bolster the bottom-line through reduction in forces (“RIFs”) and project cancellations without materially compromising performance.

Admittedly, it has been a phenomenal couple of quarters for Apple, being the most exposed to the weakening consumer, yet also the most resilient among peers, underscoring the strength of its ecosystem and commanding installed base. However, the anticipated continuation of consumer weakness over the coming months will remain an overhang on both of Apple’s products and services segments, despite growing evidence that inflation pressures are back on track down to the Fed’s target 2% range and supportive of easing financial conditions. Essentially, the after-effect of the Fed’s aggressive inflation-reining campaign over the past year that is likely to play out with further deterioration in the consumer over coming months will likely cap Apple’s near-term sales. This effectively elevates demand risks facing the company, creating a tough operating backdrop for the tech giant that could further expose the stock’s vulnerability to looming macroeconomic uncertainties that remain on the horizon.

Fading Resilience Among the Slowing Consumer

While recent economic data continues to support that peak inflation is now behind us and onto a consistent path back towards the Fed’s target 2% range, which has markets speculating that the Fed’s recent acknowledgement that inflation has showed “a welcome reduction” and decision to slow the pace of rate hikes further could be supportive of a pivot before the end of the year, consumer spending is likely to deteriorate further as aggressive monetary policy tightening prescribed over the past year continues to work through the economy.

Over the past year, we have taken forceful actions to tighten the stance of monetary policy. We have covered a lot of ground, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt. Source: Transcript of Chair Powell’s Press Conference Opening Statement February 1, 2023.

And Fed Chair Powell could be right on this. Household savings have rapidly declined towards a record-low rate in the low 2% range, while consumer debt continues to climb towards new heights. The combination has economists expecting an economic contraction in the second and third quarters of the current year at an annualized rate of -0.6% and -0.3%, respectively, as the simultaneous burden of lingering inflation and surging interest rates cool consumption further. And the Fed’s call-out on the labor market as being still “extremely tight” could very well mean that borrowing costs will stay elevated for some time, and weigh further on consumer spending within the foreseeable future.

iPhone

For the iPhone, while the supply constrained environment experienced over the holiday shopping season due to COVID disruptions at its key manufacturing hub in Zhengzhou, China have recovered, continued consumer weakness paired with the seasonal March-quarter slowdown likely may mean elevated demand risks ahead. This is corroborated by the already weaker take-rates on the standard iPhone 14 models so far, which had far less upgrades from its predecessor compared with the premium Pro line-up. During the December quarter, iPhone sales neared $66 billion (-8% y/y), inclusive of prevalent FX headwinds during the period, missing already guided down consensus estimates of $67.9 billion (-5% y/y). The muted results are also consistent with the global slump in smartphone sales to levels never seen before – global December quarter smartphone shipments fell by more than 18% y/y to “a little over 300 million units,” with all of the industry leaders suffering “double-digit setbacks” during the period.

Yet, there are a couple of partially offsetting tailwinds in Apple’s favor still, which it could potentially take advantage of to maintain resilience among the deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop. As mentioned in the earlier section, demand for the premium iPhone 14 Pro line-up has largely held up better than the standard models, causing the previous supply-constrained environment observed in the December quarter to have pushed some of the sales into the current period, which could potentially offset seasonal March-quarter weakness.

The recovering Chinese economy coming out of a years-long COVID Zero approach is also likely to drive a rebound in demand from the region after it recorded smartphone shipments in CY/2022 that dipped below 300 million units for the first time in 10 years. And Apple appears to have stayed in the forefront of this potential tailwind, surfacing as the biggest smartphone seller in the country for the first time during the December quarter, commanding close to a 24% share of the market. Despite still having incurred shipment declines, they were “smaller than those of domestic rivals like Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi,” with the iPhone “becoming the [second best-selling smartphone] in the country on an annualized basis for the first time.” With Beijing prioritizing economic growth this year, a gradual reopening and recovery could unleash $1.8 trillion in household savings accumulated over the past two years, and drive strong tailwinds in one of the iPhone segment’s core sales regions.

Mac

Meanwhile, the global PC slump continues to worsen, with constituents across the supply chain warning of further deterioration as consumer spending weakens. Specifically, global PC shipments accelerated a decline to -28.5% in the fourth quarter from -19.5% in the third quarter, -12.6% in the second quarter, and -6.8% in the first quarter; full-year 2022 PC shipments dropped 16.2% y/y, the steepest level from data dating back to the mid-1990s, underscoring the weight of worsening consumer weakness.

Yet, strangely, Apple has climbed on top over the same timespan while rival PC makers continue to reel from an upended industry. Although Mac sales declined substantially in the December quarter to $7.7 billion (-29% y/y), which was in line with management’s previous guidance given the benefit of the M1-powered MacBook Pro launched during the same period in 2021, the line-up of personal workstations had steadily climbed to a position of leading market share over the past year. Although Apple remains in fourth place in terms of global workstation sales, rival PC makers have ceded a meaningful share of their respective markets to Macs over the past year. Specifically, Apple commanded more than 17% of PC sales in the U.S. during the December quarter, while its global market share sits steadily at more than 13%, up from 8% in 2021.

The segment likely benefits from the continued refresh of the Mac line-up with in-house designed silicon, which boasts impressive improvements in performance. And the early-month kick-off of an upgraded MacBook Pro and Mac mini, fitted with the latest M2-series silicon, is likely to bolster demand stemming from potential upgrades and switches, and offset some of the near-term macro challenges.

Specifically, the latest Mac mini update marks the first in two years, transitioning from the previous Intel chips to the most recent Apple-developed M2-series silicon that boasts significantly better performance and power efficiency:

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model…Compared to the previous-generation Mac mini, M2 and M2 Pro bring a faster next-generation CPU and GPU, much higher memory bandwidth, and a more powerful media engine to Mac mini, delivering extraordinary performance and industry-leading power efficiency. Source: apple.com.

The update is likely to incentivize a greater volume of upgrades – and potentially switches – given the device’s outperformance against rival workstations currently available in the market, and extend Apple’s reputation as a share gainer despite the weak industry backdrop. The price drop, from $699 for the previous version to now $599 for the upgraded version, will likely be another plus in bolstering demand.

Meanwhile, the 14” and 16” MacBook Pros will also graduate to the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, boasting up to double the performance for graphics, and significant speed, storage, and battery life improvements. The new line-up of the premium laptops will also feature “Wi-Fi 6E” to facilitate faster wireless connectivity, as well as “Bluetooth 5.3” to enable further improvements to latency. As mentioned in several of our previous coverages on the stock, Apple’s transition of its workstation line-up to in-house silicon has been favorable in attracting demand from the enterprise sector as well, given significant improvements to performance that is now aiding the brand’s growing presence in an environment that has long been dominated by PCs running on Windows and other operating systems. Despite growing uncertainty on enterprise IT budgets due to the looming risks of an economic downturn, added commercial demand continues to be welcomed, nonetheless, as Apple’s Mac segment expands beyond consumer end-markets to penetrate a greater TAM.

Services

As discussed in our previous coverage on the stock, Apple’s services segment continues to play a critical role in expanding monetization of the company’s sprawling installed base. The segment’s higher-margin sales has also been key to supporting bottom-line resilience for Apple, despite rising input costs over the past year. Despite the challenging consumer backdrop, services sales totaled $20.8 billion in the December quarter, up more than 6% y/y and setting an “all-time revenue record” for the segment. This represents the sole bright spot that actually outperformed consensus estimates of $20.67 billion (+5.9% y/y) as well.

In addition to App Store sales, which likely represents the “lion’s share” of the segment’s revenues, Apple’s video streaming and advertising businesses are also becoming increasingly bullish. For instance, the recent price hike implemented for Apple TV+ subscriptions from $4.99 to $6.99 remains a competitive offering against rivals that offer similar ad-free on-demand content viewing but at a much steeper price (especially after a slew of similar price hikes). This is further corroborated by positive feedback from recent sentiment checks for streaming services.

Specifically, video streaming now commands the bulk of TV view time, exceeding 38%. And Apple is gradually gaining prominence within the increasingly saturated landscape, with its market share likely rising beyond 6% in recent years, thanks to a slew of “award-winning and broadly acclaimed” content. Based on a recent sentiment check conducted by RBC Capital Markets on 500 consumers across the U.S., about a quarter are already signed up on Apple TV+, with demand most prominent in the 18-29 age group. Apple’s streaming platform also received the highest ranking (26%) among respondents regarding the subscription they are most likely to add in 2023, outpacing rival services including Disney’s Hulu and Disney+ (DIS), as well as Amazon’s Prime Video (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX). And, likely thanks to Apple TV+’s competitive pricing, most current users of the service surveyed indicated a preference for an ad-free subscription (42%) versus an ad-supported subscription (16%), while the majority of users on other streaming platforms indicated their preference would depend on pricing.

AVOD/SVOD Sentiment Check (RBC Capital Markets)

While the unit is likely unprofitable still – as most streaming services are, with the exception of Netflix – Apple’s continued investment into growing its content library, and inadvertently, subscriber reach, remains critical to supporting other verticals of its services segment, such as its other profit-generating branded apps as well as advertising. For instance, the Apple One bundle introduced in fiscal 2021, which includes Apple TV+, has been a key driver of Apple’s service subscription volumes in recent years. The offering, which extends a bundle discount for up to six service subscriptions, is currently priced between $14.95 to $32.95 a month, depending on the number of subscribers and services selected. It has been a key feature in bolstering services revenue growth and helping the company preserve its margins by mitigating risks of churn and optimizing monetization across its devices installed base. Meanwhile, on advertising, Apple TV+’s growing reach also sets up future opportunities to penetrate the AVOD industry while also boosting pricing on its currently ad-free SVOD offering to bolster the business’ margins.

Specifically, AVOD is not only a highly demand offering among users of video streaming platforms, but it is also poised to become the fastest growing digital ad distribution channel over the coming years. Boosting Apple TV+’s reach over the longer-term will likely be a key driver of Apple’s expansion of its footprint in the higher-margin digital advertising medium, in which it is currently estimated to generate an annual sales run rate of about $4 billion.

Despite the advertising industry’s inherent sensitivity to macroeconomic challenges, connected TV (“CTV”) ads will continue to benefit from accelerated demand within both the near and longer term as a result of the format’s growing reach…Specifically, CTV market share erosion against linear TV is expected to accelerate within the foreseeable future, expanding from 1.7% share of combined TV ad spend in 2015, to 21.1% by 2027. This would be categorized by a CTV ads sales CAGR of 13.5% between 2021 to 2027, outpacing the global ad spend CAGR of 5.7% over the same period. Source: “Netflix: Ending Q4 With A ‘Tudum’ In Sales And Subscriptions.

But Is It Enough?

While Apple’s partial resilience across its core products and services categories will likely stay within the foreseeable future, helped by a mix of shifting consumer preference, timing of supply availability, and new product launches that exhibit an innovative advantage over rival offerings, sales will remain subdued on a net basis due to rapid deterioration in its core consumer end-markets. Although said resilience, alongside its robust cash flows, have helped the stock weather the aggressive market rout over the past year, it will likely be insufficient to maintain investors’ confidence over the coming months as fears of consumer weakness take precedence, which is corroborated by the stock’s post-earnings slump this evening (-4.2% at the time of writing).

Specifically, Apple’s elevated exposure to the slowing consumer adds to growing demand risks at Apple, and further the stock’s vulnerability to market volatility as the economy continues to work out uncertainties spanning persistent inflation, surging rates, an uncertain China recovery, and a looming global recession, and geopolitical tensions. While Apple Inc.'s underlying business remains relatively resilient and continues to generate robust cash flows, the macro set-up is deviating further from its advantage, making AAPL stock increasingly vulnerable to still-fragile market sentiment and encouraging a “wait and see” stance for the shares.