Trane Technologies plc (TT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 5:14 PM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zachary Nagle - Investor Relations

David Regnery - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Kuehn - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Gautam Khanna - Cowen

Joshua Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Chris Snyder - UBS

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Deane Dray - RBC Capital

Brett Linzey - Mizuho

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Trane Technologies Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lisa, and I will be your operator for the call. The call will begin in a few moments with the speaker remarks and the Q&A session.

[Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Zac Nagle, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Zachary Nagle

Thanks, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Trane Technologies fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast on our website at tranetechnologies.com, where you'll find the accompanying presentation. We are also recording and archiving this call on our website.

Please go to Slide 2. Statements made in today's call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. Please see our SEC filings for a description of some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from anticipated results.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP measures, which are explained in the financial tables attached to our news release. Joining me on today's call are Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO; and Chris Kuehn, Executive Vice President and CFO.

With that, I'll turn the call over

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.