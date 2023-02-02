Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 5:16 PM ETBanco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gustavo Sechin - Head of Investor Relations

Mario Leao - Chief Executive Officer

Angel Santodomingo - Chief Financial Officer

Camila Toledo - New Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley

Thiago Batista - UBS

Eduardo Rosman - BTG Pactual

Rafael Frade - Citigroup Inc.

Pedro Leduc - Itau BBA

Flavio Yoshida - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gustavo Sechin

Hello, everyone, and good morning. I am Gustavo Sechin, Head of Investor Relations of Santander Brasil. I would like to welcome and thank you for joining us for our full-year 2022 earnings conference call.

As you know, this event is being streamed live from our studio at our corporate headquarters in Sao Paulo, and we will be dividing into three segments. In the first one, our CEO, Mario Leao, will discuss the strategic pillars that will drive our growth, as well the main highlights from 2022. In the second part, Angel Santodomingo, our CFO, will present our quarterly and full-year results. And finally, in the last segment, we will host a Q&A session, where analysts will have the opportunity to interact directly with us.

As a reminder, I would like to give a few instructions of our today's meeting. These events feature simultaneous translation. Simply select your preferred language. And if you would like to ask a question during the Q&A session, just click the hand icon in the bottom of your screen.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Mario, who will begin the presentation addressing our current contests. Please, Mario.

Mario Leao

Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us for our fourth quarter and full-year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.