Leon Neal

Investment Overview

GSK (NYSE:GSK), the UK-based pharmaceutical giant, delivered a reasonably strong set of FY22 results, although perhaps it's not surprising that the market remained unmoved, with GSK's share price hardly budging on news of a 13% like-for-like annual uplift in turnover, and 15% annual increase in earnings per share.

GSK's share price has stubbornly refused to take flight and its value today of $35 (on the New York Stock Exchange) is lower than it was two decades ago.

GSK top and bottom line earnings since 2012 (Seeking Alpha)

As we can see above, there's not a great deal wrong with the company's historical performance - GSK has been profitable for many years. and if top line revenues have scarcely grown, they have not fallen off a cliff either - until this year, although this is a result of the spin out of the company's consumer healthcare division into a new entity, Haleon (HLN), which began trading last July, and has a current market cap of ~$37bn.

GSK's underwhelming share price performance has not gone unnoticed, with activist investor Eliott Capital Management building a significant stake in the company and then publicly questioning whether CEO Emma Walmsley, appointed in 2017 with a largely consumer health background, ought to continue in the role - although one of the ringleaders at Eliott has since left the company.

Walmsley and GSK have responded in kind, jettisoning the consumer health division and opting to focus on three core business divisions - Specialty Medicines, Vaccines, and General Medicines, while investing heavily in its drug development pipeline.

GSK appears to be making all of the right moves, but it's not being rewarded with the uplift in valuation that everyone - management, the market, analysts and shareholders - wants to see.

For context, we can compare GSK to rival US Pharma Eli Lilly (LLY). Both companies will post FY22 revenues of ~$29bn, and yet GSK's market cap valuation is $71.5bn, whilst Lilly's is $319bn.

The reason for the discrepancy is based on what the market believes each company can achieve over the next 5-10 years. In the pharmaceutical industry, analysts often attach a higher value to the drug development pipeline and what drugs may be coming to market soon - in Lilly's case a potential ~$50bn selling diabetes / weight loss franchise and an Alzheimer's drug that could achieve revenues >$10bn - than what is already on the market.

GSK does not have any assets like Lilly's Tirzepatide or Donanemab in its pipeline, but neither is the cupboard bare. In fact, Lilly is something of an outlier, but even when we look at other major US pharmaceuticals such as Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences (GILD), whose top line revenues will likely be lower than GSK's in 2022, we can see that their market caps are much higher than GSK's - $134bn and $105bn, respectively.

It may be too much to ask GSK to start pulling rabbits out of hats so soon after disposing of its $12bn per annum selling consumer healthcare division - although it's worth noting that Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) have recently disposed of major parts of their business, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will soon do likewise - but a review of 2022 performance and a look ahead to 2023 illustrates that GSK has come to similar conclusion - drug development is a higher margin and more lucrative business than consumer health.

If we look at certain key investment ratios such as price to earnings and price to sales, we can see that GSK looks like an attractive stock to own.

investment ratios of "Big 8" US Pharmas and GSK (TradingView, Google Finance)

GSK's P/E and P/S ratios are lower than any of the "Big 8" US pharmas, although its profit margin is the lowest in the sector, its debt to equity is high, and its share price performance over three years is -25% - the only negative figure in this selection.

Nevertheless, GSK's underperformance does mean one thing - a best-in-class dividend yield of 5.6%, by some distance the best in the sector.

Before diving into the detail of GSK's 2022 performance and looking ahead to 2023, to summarize the investment case for GSK we can conclude that GSK is a historical under-performer and speculate that the company's shares are a reasonably attractive "BUY and HOLD" for three main reasons.

Firstly, the generous dividend. Secondly, the pivot to drug development over consumer health. And thirdly, the easing of the pressure on the company from activist investors.

Unfortunately, risks remain. It may take some time for GSK to fully reinvent itself. Drug development is a hit and miss business where future revenue streams are by no means guaranteed, and even the dividend is not necessarily safe, given it has been a bone of contention with activists in the past.

Summarising 2022 Performance and Looking Ahead

GSK 2022 performance - headline figures (GS presentation)

As we can see above GSK's headline figures are reasonably impressive, with double-digit growth in revenues and operating profit, and decent cash flow generation (although uncompetitive compared to some of the big US pharmas) and the good news is that management is promising further outperformance over a 3-4 year timeframe.

GSK longer-term outlook (GSK Presentation)

As we can see, both the vaccines and specialty medicines divisions are expected to drive growth in the mid-teens, while the adjusted operating margin is expected to rise >30%, and cash generated from operations is expected to rise >$10bn.

One of the areas where GSK has been most criticized by activist investors is a lack of forward planning, and whilst the likes of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), AbbVie (ABBV) and Gilead Sciences would be my personal favorites in that regard, making and winning big bets on drug approvals and meeting ambitious revenue targets, it's still good news to see GSK making tangible, measurable promises to investors.

By The Divisions

GSK has a very strong HIV division, with three blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) selling products. Tivicay, Triumeq and Dovato are all members of the antiretroviral Dolutegavir product range, and made sales of $1.4bn, $1.8bn and $1.4bn respectively in FY22. Dovato sales were up 75% year-on-year, although perhaps the asset of most significance is Cabenuva.

The issue that GSK has in HIV is arch rival Gilead. Gilead's Biktarvy will make nearly $10bn of sales in 2022, and could be a $15bn selling asset by 2030, analysts believe. Meanwhile, GSK's long-acting Cabenuva, plus Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis, could earn peak revenues of >$3bn, but Gilead also has a rival here in recently approved Lenacapavir.

That makes things somewhat tricky for GSK in HIV - a division that earned $5.75bn overall in 2022 - although the competition between the two firms has so far resulted in a better standard of overall treatment and the market is likely large enough to keep both pharma's divisions growing long term. With that said, the Dolugetavir franchise faces patent expiry towards the end of the decade.

Oncology is a small division for GSK - just $602m of revenues in 2022 - but it's also a new division and Jemperli - which recently bested Merck's legendary >$17bn per annum selling drug in a head-to-head lung cancer trial - is expected to drive peak sales of at least $1 - $2bn, while PARP inhibitor Zejula, indicated for ovarian cancer, could earn a similar amount.

In Immuno-inflammation, both Benlysta - approved for systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE"), and Nucala - approved for asthma and rhinosinusitis - drove >25% year-on-year growth, and the division earned >$2.5bn, which speaks to future promising performance.

Vaccines are a major part of GSK's business, and the division delivered 24% growth excluding pandemic products in 2022, delivering $7.9bn of revenues overall. Shingles vaccine Shingrix delivered $2.96bn of revenues, the meningitis division earned >$1bn revenues and grew >15% year-on-year, and the established vaccines division delivered healthy 4% year-on-year growth, earning >$3bn revenues.

With the likes of MRNA giants Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX) - not to mention Pfizer (PFE) - all attempting to break new ground with the messenger-RNA approach, and targeting areas such as RSV, where GSK hopes to launch its own product, eyeing a ~$3bn market opportunity, GSK will likely find the going tough to maintain its dominance in this field, although as the market incumbent, it has an entrenched advantage. The failure to produce a COVID vaccine of significance has likely seen some of that advantage eroded however.

Finally, Respiratory is a >$6.5bn revenue division showing attractive ~8% year-on-year growth, and other general medicines drives ~$3.5bn per annum of revenues, and held more or less steady year-on-year.

A Glance At The Pipeline

GSK pipeline progress in 2022 (GSK presentation)

As we can see above GS drove some notable progress across its pipeline in 2022, with the launches of e.g. Cabenuva, Apretude, and with its RSV candidate vaccine data now in front of the regulatory authorities.

GSK's M&A activity also is intriguing, with the Sierra Oncology acquisition offering a route into myelofibrosis treatment, with peak sales of ~$2bn achievable. Arguably, as large and diverse as it is, GSK's pipeline lacks the element of "wow factor" that e.g. Eli Lilly, AbbVie, and Bristol Myers Squibb have in spades. Equally, GSK's M&A activities are modest compared to e.g. the $77bn bet BMY made acquiring Celgene in 2019, or the $63bn bet AbbVie made acquiring Allergan.

GSK's focus going forward with regard to its pipeline is on infectious diseases, HIV, immunology / respiratory and Oncology, and as we can see below, there will be no shortage of data readouts to move the share price needle in the coming years. There's no potential double-digit-billions seller in there, however, which suggest to me GSK could go on an M&A spree in 2023.

GSK news flow 2022 - 2024 (GSK presentation)

Conclusion - GSK Is Making The Right Moves Although The Pharma Is Still Playing Catch-Up - The Best Thing About This Company Is The Dividend

Although GSK has been criticised for paying a generous dividend by its detractors, frankly, I believe the company needs to offer investors a fillip such as this as I am not sure the Pharma has found its feet as a fully fledged drug developer just yet.

Each of its divisions - HIV (scale), Oncology & Immuno Inflammatory (growth potential), Vaccines (scale), Respiratory (market knowledge) and other general medicines (incumbent) have their merits, but with e.g. HIV facing key patent expiries, competition vs inexperience in oncology, emergence of new vaccine approaches etc. every division also has its weaknesses and challenges to overcome.

Ditching the consumer health division and attempting to focus exclusively on the high margin drug development business is a bold move from CEO Walmsley which could pay off over time - and why not take a gamble when your share price has not budged in two decades? But it could also backfire.

Apparently, GSK sees $20bn worth of potential in its pipeline although to my mind the opportunities are not as clear cut as some its US big pharma rivals, and as such, although I think investors could do much worse than to Buy and Hold GSK stock, it would not be amongst my top 5 pharma "Buy" recommendations.