Big Q4 Earnings Miss For Google

Feb. 02, 2023 5:45 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMETA
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc. reported results that missed estimates on both lines.
  • Google's revenue miss largely was the result of macro issues, but its profit miss was the result of overly high cost increases.
  • The company will have to prove it's able to become more efficient.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bull and bear shape writing by lines and dots.

sutthirat sutthisumdang

Article Thesis

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) ("Google") reported its fourth quarter earnings results on Thursday afternoon. The company missed estimates on both lines, and while the company is still highly profitable, growth has been underwhelming and margins

GOOG results

Seeking Alpha

GOOG

GOOG results

USD

tradingview.com

GOOG

Alphabet report

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
47.21K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.