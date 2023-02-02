Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 5:37 PM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Powers - Vice President of Treasury & Investor Relations

Neil Brinker - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mick Lucareli - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Sponheimer - Gabelli & Company

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Modine Manufacturing Company's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Kathy Powers, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kathy Powers

Good morning and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Modine's third quarter fiscal 2023 results. I'm joined on this call by Neil Brinker, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lucareli, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We will be using slides for today's presentation which can be accessed either through the webcast link or by accessing the PDF file posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, modine.com.

On Slide 3 is our notice regarding forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements as outlined in our earnings release as well as in our company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Neil.

Neil Brinker

Thank you, Kathy and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to announce another strong quarter with sales up 12% and adjusted EBITDA up 36% from the prior year. Mick will go through our financial results in more detail. But before that, I would

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.