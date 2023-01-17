Amazon Q4 2022 Quick Take: 2 Immediate Risks In AWS

Feb. 02, 2023 6:00 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, RIVN2 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. delivered mixed fourth quarter results, combining an impressive revenue beat that was supportive of a resilient holiday shopping season, and an EPS miss that was indicative of AWS challenges.
  • In addition to continued pressure from its Rivian investment and restructuring charges, Amazon's most profitable cloud-computing business continued to decelerate at a faster pace than expected.
  • The latest results indicate a shift in the cloud demand environment, raising two critical risks at AWS that will continue to overshadow improvements in e-commerce and Amazon's burgeoning ad business.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

AWS re:Invent 2021

Noah Berger

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported an impressive revenue beat in the fourth quarter despite the tough operating backdrop due to rapidly deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. However, earnings missed by a “wide margin,” underscoring how recent cost-optimization initiatives implemented have likely yet

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
6.76K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.