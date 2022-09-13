Apple Misses Earnings, I'm Staying In

Feb. 02, 2023 6:57 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOG, AMZN1 Comment
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.49K Followers

Summary

  • Apple just released its earnings and missed expectations.
  • The release missed expectations on revenue as well as on earnings per share ("EPS").
  • Prior to the release, Tim Cook took a voluntary pay cut, leading many to speculate that the release would be bad.
  • The release confirmed rumors to be true.
  • I personally plan to keep holding Apple stock, as I think a turnaround is likely, but I'm reducing my rating to 'hold' as short-term investors could get burned here.

Apple Remodels Its Flagship Store The Grove In Los Angeles

Mario Tama

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) just released its fiscal first quarter earnings and missed on both the top and bottom lines. The release came in $4 billion short on revenue and $0.07 short on earnings per share. On the operational front, Apple revealed

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.49K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.