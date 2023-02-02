Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 6:05 PM ETGen Digital Inc. (GEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mary Lai - Head of Investor Relations

Vincent Pilette - Chief Executive Officer

Natalie Derse - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by. My name is Francis and I’ll be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Gen’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

At this time for opening remarks I would like to pass the call over to Ms. Mary Lai, Head of Investor Relations. Miss, you may begin

Mary Lai

Thank you, Francis. And good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gen’s fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings call. Joining me today to review our Q3 results are Vincent Pilette, CEO, and Natalie Derse, CFO. As a reminder, there will be a replay of this call posted on the IR website along with our slides and press release.

I’d like to remind everyone that during this call all references to the financial measures are non-GAAP and all growth rates are year-over-year unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our press release which is available on the IR website, at investor.gendigital.com.

Today’s call contains statements regarding our business, financial performance and operations including the impact of our business industry, that may be considered forward-looking statements and such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Those statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and speak only as of the current date.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.