Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Friedland - Director of Investor Relations

Sundar Pichai - Chief Executive Officer

Philipp Schindler - Senior Vice President & Chief Business Officer

Ruth Porat - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson

Douglas Anmuth - JPMorgan

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Justin Post - Bank of America

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome, everyone. Thank you for standing by for the Alphabet Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jim Friedland, Director of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Jim Friedland

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Alphabet's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. With us today are Sundar Pichai, Philipp Schindler and Ruth Porat.

Now, I'll quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today regarding our business, operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking, and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC, including our upcoming Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2022.

During this call, we’ll present both, GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in today’s earnings press release, which is distributed and available to the public through our Investor Relations website located at abc.xyz/investor. Our comments will be on year-over-year comparisons unless we state otherwise.

