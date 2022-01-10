Apple Fiscal Q1: That's Gotta Hurt

Feb. 02, 2023
Summary

  • Apple Inc. reported a big double miss on its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report.
  • Apple is facing serious macro challenges.
  • Apple is a quality company, but it's not perfect, and it trades at a high valuation right now.
Frau leidet zu Hause unter Zahnschmerzen

seb_ra/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported fiscal Q1 2023 results that significantly underperformed estimates. Growth has turned negative, for one of the weakest performances among big tech companies so far this earnings season. Since shares are

AAPL results

Seeking Alpha

APPL results

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

