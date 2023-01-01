Justin Sullivan

Introduction

My thesis is that Snap (NYSE:SNAP) management doesn’t treat stock-based compensation (“SBC”) like a real expense so they struggle to make decisions based on complete information.

The Numbers

Stock-based compensation was $1,092 million in 2021 which was 27% of the $4,117 million revenue. It went up to $1,388 million in 2022 which was 30% of the $4,602 million revenue. Most SBC hits the R&D line which increased nearly 35% from $1,565 million in 2021 to $2,110 million in 2022. Meanwhile top line revenue only increased by about 12%. Here is the breakdown from the 4Q22 release:

Snap SBC (4Q22 release)

It wasn’t a good sign when the 4Q22 earnings call began with this statement before the CEO even started speaking:

Please note that when we discuss all of our expense figures, they will exclude stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes as well as depreciation and amortization and nonrecurring charges.

Ignoring SBC is an incomplete and incorrect way of looking at things. Investor @bgurley points out that there is no difference between SBC and cash:

SBC & Cash (Twitter)

Slide 10 of Snap’s 4Q22 presentation is extremely misleading. It shows that the adjusted operating expense margin went down from 59% in 4Q21 to 54% in 4Q22. What it should show instead is that the actual GAAP operating expense margin including SBC went up from 67% in 4Q21 to 85% in 4Q22. The slide then says in all caps that adjusted operating expenses went down 10% from $665 million in 2Q22 to $599 million in 4Q22. What it should say instead is that actual GAAP operating expenses including SBC went up 4% from $1,065 million in 2Q22 to $1,106 million in 4Q22:

adjusted opex (4Q22 presentation)

We saw what happened when Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter. He immediately started reducing expenses as the cost of revenue combined with the operating expenses were close to 100% of revenue. The headlines say Meta (META) is spending too much on metaverse investments but Meta’s R&D spend is a smaller percentage of revenue than Snap’s. Snap has gone in the wrong direction from 2021 to 2022; R&D increased from 38% of revenue to 46% of revenue while Sales and Marketing climbed from 19% of revenue to 24% of revenue. I think Snap management obfuscates these facts by excluding SBC but these are the real GAAP percentages that investors need to think about:

Costs & expenses as a % of revenue (Author’s spreadsheet)

Management is making incomplete ROI decisions based on the adjusted R&D figure of $965 million for 2022 from Slide 10 above instead of recognizing the GAAP figure of $2,110 million. Rather than pouring all this money into R&D, they should be figuring out how to increase the average revenue per user (“ARPU”). Their January 2023 investor presentation shows that Snap and Twitter are tiny relative to Meta in terms of revenue in North America because they have minuscule annual ARPU figures of just $33 and $77. Meanwhile, Meta’s annual ARPU in North America is $268. Management is trying to show that they have a lot of room for revenue expansion but revenue only went up 12% from 2021 to 2022 despite the massive R&D investments:

North America revenue (January 2023 investor presentation)

Meta proved to be the right place at the right time for former COO Sheryl Sandberg and ARPU shot up like a rocketship under her watch. Snap needs to do something similar but I think they’ll continue to struggle in this area as long as they continue to make decisions based on incomplete and imaginary numbers.

The 4Q22 letter says GAAP SBC is more than true SBC as the stock has declined. Often times with other companies I’ve seen it the other way around where GAAP SBC is less than true SBC and I don’t see verbiage like this explaining the details when the numbers are reversed:

GAAP stock-based compensation (SBC) expenses of $451 million in Q4 reflects a combination of legacy equity grants priced as high as $70 per share, as well as more recent grants priced closer to current market value. GAAP SBC costs are expensed based on the grant date fair value of the underlying shares and therefore are much higher than both the market value of the shares as they vested in Q4, as well as the target equity compensation of our team members. The market value of the shares as they vested to our team in Q4, based on our weighted average share price of $9.70 in Q4, was $210 million. This $210 million market value was much closer to our team’s target compensation for Q4 than the GAAP expense, and is a better representation of the amount it would cost to offset this expense through stock repurchases.

Valuation

The 4Q22 letter says there was weak demand from brand advertisers in the quarter. They continue to see brand advertising weakness in 1Q23 and so far they’ve noticed that partial 1Q23 revenue is about 7% lower than partial 1Q22 revenue. By the time we get through 1Q23, they expect revenue for the quarter to end up being 2% to 10% lower than the 1Q22 figure.

Snap has negative earning power at this time when we treat SBC like a cash expense. I don’t see this changing soon, in fact things got worse in this respect while top line revenue increased 12% from 2021 to 2022. I value companies based on the amount of cash that can be pulled out of them from now until judgment day on a per-share basis and that is very difficult to do with Snap right now.

Forward-looking investors should tune in for the February 16th investor day presentation. If management continues to make decisions based on numbers that ignore SBC, then I believe Snap will continue to struggle.