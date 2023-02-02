Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 7:26 PM ETNordea Bank Abp (NRDBY), NBNKF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matti Ahokas - Head of IR

Frank Vang-Jensen - CEO

Ian Smith - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Magnus Andersson - ABG SC

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Maria Semikhatova - Citi

Omar Keenan - Credit Suisse

Maths Liljedahl - SEB

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Nick Davey - Exane

Piers Brown - HSBC

Matti Ahokas

Good morning and welcome to Nordea's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Presentation.

Present here today, we have our Group CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen; and Group CFO, Ian Smith, and my name is Matti Ahokas from Investor Relations. As usual, we'll start with a presentation by Frank and after that, you will get a chance to ask questions. To ask a question please register for the webcast.

Now, I'll leave the word to our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Good morning.

Today we have published our fourth quarter and full year '22 results. If we look back on our results announcement last year and reflect on how we entered '22, the world then was quite different to the one we are facing today. At the beginning of last year, we were dealing with the last big wave of COVID restrictions in the western part of the world.

At Nordea, we were introducing our updated strategy and our new financial target for '25. Little did we know, '22 will turn out to be very different than expected. We witnessed Russia's invasion of Ukraine causing significant human suffering and societal and financial uncertainty across Europe. We returned to a more normal interest rate environment after a decade of extremely expansive monetary policy which has been one of the biggest financial experiments in many decades.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.