SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 7:56 PM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Simmons - Chief Financial Officer

Eric Woodward - Chief Accounting Officer

Chip Childs - President and Chief Executive Officer

Wade Steel - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Savanthi Syth - Raymond James

Dwayne Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Helane Becker - Cowen

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Devin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SkyWest, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you for your patience. Mr. Rob Simmons, you may begin the conference.

Robert Simmons

Thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. And as the operator indicated, this is Rob Simmons, SkyWest's Chief Financial Officer. On the call with me today are Chip Childs, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wade Steel, Chief Commercial Officer; and Eric Woodward, Chief Accounting Officer.

I'd like to start today by asking Eric to read the Safe Harbor, then I will turn the time over to Chip for some comments. Following Chip, I will take us through the financial results, then Wade will discuss the fleet and related flying arrangements. Following Wade, we will have the customary Q&A session with our sell-side analysts. Eric?

Eric Woodward

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Actual results will likely vary and may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected for a number

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.