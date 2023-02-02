Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 7:57 PM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Maggie O'Donnell - Head of Investor Relations

Kevin Yeaman - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Park - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt

Paul Chung - J.P. Morgan

Ralph Schackart - William Blair

Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dolby Laboratories Conference Call discussing Fiscal First Quarter Results. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded Thursday, February 02, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Maggie O'Donnell, Head of Investor Relations for Dolby Laboratories. Please go ahead, Maggie.

Maggie O'Donnell

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you everyone for joining. Welcome to Dolby's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Kevin Yeaman, our -- Dolby Laboratories' CEO; and Robert Park, our CFO.

As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements including our second quarter and fiscal 2023 outlook and our assumptions underlying that outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made today, including, among other things, the impact of current macroeconomic events, COVID-19, supply chain issues, inflation, changes in consumer spending and geopolitical instability on our business.

A discussion of these and additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the earnings press release that we issued today under the section captioned Forward-Looking Statements, as well as in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Dolby assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.