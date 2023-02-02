Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 7:58 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan - VP, IR

Cristiano Amon - President and CEO

Akash Palkhiwala - CFO

Alex Rogers - President, QTL and Global Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Brett Simpson - Arete Research

Tal Liani - Bank of America

C.J. Muse - Evercore ISI

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualcomm First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, February 2, 2023. The playback number for today’s call is 877-660-6853. International callers, please dial 201-612-7415. The playback reservation number is 13735295.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Today’s call will include prepared remarks by Cristiano Amon and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Alex Rogers will join the question-and-answer session. You can access our earnings release and a slide presentation that accompany this call on our Investor Relations website. In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com, and a replay will be available on our website later today. .

During the call today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G, and you can find the related reconciliations to GAAP on our website. We will also make forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends or business or financial results. Actual events or results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent 10-K, which contain

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.