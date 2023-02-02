Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 8:15 PM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), IFNNF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Foltin - EVP, Finance, Treasury and IR

Jochen Hanebeck - CEO

Sven Schneider - CFO

Andreas Urschitz - Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Duval - Goldman Sachs

Francois Bouvignies - UBS

Johannes Schaller - Deutsche Bank

Didier Scemama - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jerome Ramel - Exane BNP Paribas

Andrew Gardiner - Citi

Adithya Metuku - Credit Suisse

Lee Simpson - Morgan Stanley

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Alexander Peterc - SocGen

Janardan Menon - Jefferies

Rolf Bulk - New Street Research

Tammy Qiu - Berenberg

Operator

Welcome to the Conference Call for Analysts and Investors for Infineon's 2023 Fiscal First Quarter Results. Today's call will be hosted by Alexander Foltin, Executive Vice President Finance, Treasurer and Investor Relations of Infineon Technologies. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

This conference call contains forward-looking statements and/or assessments of the business, financial condition, performance and strategy of the Infineon Group. These statements and/or assessments are based on assumptions and management expectations. They are based on currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks, many of which are partially or entirely beyond Infineon's control. Infineon's actual business development, financial condition, performance and strategy may therefore differ materially from what is discussed in this conference call.

These disclosure requirements are stipulated by law. Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Infineon. Please go ahead.

Alexander Foltin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome ladies and gentlemen, to our first earnings call in 2023, sitting in-between Fed and ECB interest rate announcements.

Starting today, our speaker panel for quarterly calls will narrow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.