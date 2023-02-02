Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Scott – Vice President, Investor Relations

Steve Rohleder – Chair of Cognizant's Board of Directors

Ravi Kumar – Chief Executive Officer

Jan Siegmund – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi

Tien-Tsin Huang – JP Morgan

James Faucette – Morgan Stanley

David Togut – Evercore

Jason Kupferberg – Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Cognizant Technology Solutions Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tyler Scott

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release and investor supplement for the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. If you have not, copies are available on our website, cognizant.com. The speakers we have on today's call are Steve Rohleder, Chair of Cognizant's Board of Directors; Ravi Kumar, Chief Executive Officer; and Jan Siegmund, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC. Additionally, during our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information for our investors. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures or appropriate to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the company's earnings release and other filings with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.