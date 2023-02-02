Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 8:24 PM ETHub Group, Inc. (HUBG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Phillip Yeager - President and CEO

Brian Alexander - Chief Operating Officer

Geoff DeMartino - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Todd Fowler - KeyBanc

Jon Chappell - Evercore

Jason Seidl - Cowen and Company

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Christopher Kuhn - Benchmark

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Thomas Wadewitz - UBS

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Justin Long - Stephens

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Hub Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Phil Yeager, Hub's President and CEO; Brian Alexander, Hub's Chief Operating Officer; and Geoff DeMartino, Hub's CFO, are joining me on the call. [Operator Instructions]

Any forward-looking statements made during the course of the call or contained in the release represent the company's best good faith judgment as to what may happen in the future. Statements that are forward-looking can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, anticipate and project and variations of these words. Please review the cautionary statements in the release.

In addition, you should refer to the disclosures in the company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Phil Yeager. You may now begin.

Phillip Yeager

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in Hub Group's fourth quarter earnings call. With me today are Brian Alexander, Hub Group's Chief Operating Officer; and Geoff DeMartino, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'm honored and privileged to be able to serve as Hub Group's third Chief Executive

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.