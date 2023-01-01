gan chaonan/iStock via Getty Images

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been through the wringer with an inventory correction cycle that will likely end up lasting about eight quarters when it’s all said and done. This cycle, led meaningfully but not exclusively by Chinese smartphone OEMs, has driven quarterly revenue down almost 40% from its peak, as well decimating gross and operating margins, and the share price was down more than 50% from its peak before a rally that began in the fall of last year.

There’s still significant uncertainty as to just how deep the bottom will be, and revenue, margin, and FCF estimates over the next three years run the gamut, from a steep decline followed by an almost V-shaped recovery to outlooks that suggest Qorvo will be permanently hamstrung. I suspect that the truth is somewhere in the middle. Management has to re-prove itself to the Street, including as to whether the company can really be a player in silicon carbide (or SiC) power. I don’t think the valuation is demanding now, but when there are cleaner stories out there in semiconductors, it’s harder to push this name up the wish list.

A Meaningless Beat On Revenue, With More Margin Weakness

While Qorvo did surpass its own guidance for the fiscal third quarter (and the average sell-side estimate was just above that), another big cut to the next quarter’s revenue target makes the beat all but meaningless in my opinion, and margin erosion continues at a scary pace.

Revenue fell 33% year over year and 36% quarter over quarter, with broad-based weakness. Revenue in the Advanced Cellular business fell 37% yoy and 38% qoq, while Connectivity & Sensing fell 39% yoy and 32% qoq and High-Performance Analog fell 15% yoy and 32% qoq.

Channel destocking was the theme across the business, hitting the company’s traditional filter and power management businesses with smartphone customers (Chinese OEMs have fallen from 20% to 40% of sales to about 10%, as well as businesses like Wi-Fi and high-performance analog, though there was some offsetting strength in HPA from autos and defense.)

Gross margin fell almost 12 points yoy and more than 8 points sequentially, with the company seeing a 9-point year-over-year headwind from underutilized capacity. Operating income fell 74% yoy and 71% qoq, with margin down 20 points yoy and about 16 points qoq to 13.3%. Relative to sell-side expectations, gross margin missed by about two points, while operating margin missed by about 150bp.

Inventory remains quite elevated (164 days versus 114 a year ago), even though the company is almost certainly under-shipping to demand, and the correction process isn’t over yet. Management guided for the March quarter to see revenue decline another 17% qoq, 15% below prior Street expectations, with a gross margin (41%) about a point below Street expectations.

Challenges Abound

I would expect that there’s another quarter or two left of channel inventory clearance before Qorvo will start seeing sequential growth again, and weaker industrial end-markets later in calendar 2023 could be a modest threat to that as well.

The extent which Qorvo can expect a sharp rebound is debatable. The company has done a good job of securing content gains with Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), including a new low-band PAD with the latter that should offer good pricing and margins, and 5G content uplift has been a meaningful driver. On the other hand, global smartphone demand is still likely to fall again this year (probably around 5% or 6%), with a steeper decline in Apple units, and Qualcomm (QCOM) has emerged over the last several quarters as a bigger factor in the RF space.

But wait, it could get worse. The ongoing technology trade feuds between the U.S. and China could limit some of Qorvo’s long-term recovery potential. Chinese RF chip companies like Maxscend, Richtek, and Vanchip have been making progress and could start to supplant U.S. suppliers like Qorvo – not so much on the high end and not all at once, but I think it’s a threat to keep in mind.

That would be more than plenty as far as challenges go, but there are still others to consider. The bloom is off the rose for 5G, at least until enterprise/industrial demand starts picking up, and that will limit smartphone volume growth, as well as demand growth for components used in base stations. There’s also evidence of a meaningful slowdown in Wi-Fi 6 (looking at Qorvo’s results as well as MaxLinear’s (MXL) results/guidance), and it may take the launch of Wi-Fi 7 to get this going again in a meaningful way.

Then there’s the question of Qorvo’s SiC ambitions. Diversifying beyond smartphone components makes abundant sense, and the SiC power market is likely to be very large, but it will be an uphill battle for Qorvo to fight for their seat at the table against larger and better-established players like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), onsemi (ON), and STMicroelectronics (STM), not to mention other up-and-comers like Wolfspeed (WOLF). Again, this is a big market and there will be opportunities for Qorvo to target niches that others aren’t focusing on, but it’s an unproven opportunity at best.

The Outlook

It’s not all bad news. I do think there’s still growth in the RF-centered smartphone business at Qorvo, just not on par with what’s been seen in the past. I also still see growth potential in the company’s gallium nitride (or GaN) and GaN-on-SiC businesses. These are “less sexy” than SiC, but they’re still credible opportunities that can drive several hundreds of millions of dollars in addressable revenue.

At this point I’m expecting a roughly 23% revenue decline in FY’23 and another 15%-16% decline in FY’24, after which I expect a 20%-plus rebound in FY’25. Long term, I expect around 4% growth from the starting point of FY’22 revenue.

I believe operating margin could fall below 15% next year, and adjusted free cash flow margin could fall below 10%. I do think a rebound to 20%+ operating margin in FY’25/26 is plausible, though, and I think mid-to-high-20% FCF margins are still attainable, particularly if the company has good success with SiC, GaN, and GaN-on-SiC products.

Discounted cash flow suggests a fair value in the mid-$120s today, but obviously there is large potential modelling error right now. It’s also not particularly easy to use a multiples-based approach to value the shares. Use near-term results and you’re likely to meaningfully underestimate the long-term value of Qorvo, assuming you believe it’s a going concern. Use estimates further out and you risk creating a “choose your own valuation” outcome where you end up working backwards from an assumed fair value range.

Giving it my own shot, I think a post-correction operating margin of 21% is a reasonable base assumption, and it supports a 3.6x multiple on my FY’25 estimate. Discounted back, it supports a $110 fair value today that is certainly not so exciting next to a $107 share price (as of this writing). If the margin ends up being closer to 24%, though, the fair value jumps into the $120’s.

The Bottom Line

Given all of the uncertainty around Qorvo, it’s not hard to think that there are easier opportunities out there in the semiconductor space, even if they don’t all have the same upside in a bull-case outcome. I do think there’s money to be made in beaten-down names like Qorvo, and I’ve done it in the past, but investors considering this need to be aware of the risk of getting the timing wrong and seeing further erosion before any recovery starts.