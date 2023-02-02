Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 8:42 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bauer - Head of Investor Relations

Eddie Capel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Story - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terrell Tillman - Truist Securities, Inc.

Joseph Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Matthew Pfau - William Blair & Company LLC

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital Markets

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Robert, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Manhattan Associates Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, February 2.

I would now like to introduce your host, Mr. Michael Bauer, Head of Investor Relations of Manhattan Associates. Mr. Bauer, you may begin your conference.

Michael Bauer

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates 2022 fourth quarter earnings call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.

During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from the projections contained in our forward-looking statements. I refer you to the reports Manhattan Associates files with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our projections, particularly our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2021 and the risk factor discussion

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.