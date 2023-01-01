Monthly Newsletter - January 2023

Summary

  • The Russian retail economy has still not recovered from three generations of command and control.
  • Data driven decisions are reactive rather than proactive - it is the very opposite of command and control.
  • The last two years have been unprecedented in the post-war era in regard to the combination of unexpected events causing disruption.
  • We are off to a very strong start in 2023, and maybe the smartest thing we can do is emulate one of the greatest investors in history.

An industrial enterprise goes from loss to profit.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

In the old days of the Soviet Union, say from 1920 to 1985, the Communist Party ran the economy in what was called the “command and control” model. The Party would make a five-year plan, and decide, for example, how many pairs

David Baskin & Barry Schwartz are the lead Portfolio Managers at Baskin Financial Services in Toronto, Canada. David and Barry appear frequently on national television and radio and are quoted widely in the press.

Additional disclosure: Copyright © 2023 Baskin Financial Services Inc.

