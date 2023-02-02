Skechers U. S. A., Inc. (SKX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 8:49 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.87K Followers

Skechers U. S. A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Amanda Starsiak - Financial Planning and Analysis

David Weinberg - Chief Operating Officer

John Vandemore - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jay Sole - UBS

Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Parabas

John Kernan - Cowen and Company

Gaby Carbone - Deutsche Bank

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Skechers Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn this conference over to Skechers. Thank you. You may begin.

Amanda Starsiak

Hello, everyone. My name is Amanda Starsiak from the FP&A team. Thank you for joining us on the Skechers conference call today. I will now read the safe harbor statement. Certain statements paint herein, including, without limitation, statements addressing the beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates or expectations of the company or future results or events may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has had and is currently having a significant impact on the company's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. .

Such forward-looking statements with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic include, without limitation, the company's plans in response to this pandemic. At this time, there is significant uncertainty about the duration and extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is said on this call could change at any time. And as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Additional forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, including, but not limited to, global, national, local economic, business

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.