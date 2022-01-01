Layoffs Still Not Showing

Summary

  • Jobless claims continue to impress with the latest reading on seasonally adjusted initial claims dropping to 183K which is the lowest level since April 2022.
  • While NSA claims were lower this week, it was not by much with the reading falling from 225.23K to just 224.36K.
  • As for continuing claims, the latest reading came in at 1.655 million versus expectations for an increase to 1.684 million.

Layoffs, dismissal, workforce reduction, downsizing, reorganization, restructuring, outsourcing, unemployment, jobless, Business downsizing and optimization workforce. Unproductive employee management

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Jobless claims continue to impress with the latest reading on seasonally adjusted initial claims dropping to 183K which is the lowest level since April 2022. Claims have now declined in four of the last five

SA initial jobless claims

NSA initial jobless claims

jobless claims

