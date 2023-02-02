Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 9:26 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.88K Followers

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Fildes - Director, IR

Brian Olsavsky - SVP & CFO

Andrew Jassy - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Douglas Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group

Justin Post - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ronald Josey - Citigroup

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Amazon.com Quarter 4 2022 Financial Results Teleconference. [Operator Instructions].

And for opening remarks, I will be turning the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Dave Fildes. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Dave Fildes

Hello, and welcome to our Q4 2022 financial results conference call. Joining us today to answer your questions is Andy Jassy, our CEO; and Brian Olsavsky, our CFO. As you listen to today's conference call, we encourage you to have our press release in front of you, which includes our financial results as well as metrics and commentary on the quarter. Please note, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this call will be against our results for the comparable period of 2021.

Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, February 2, 2023 only, and will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

During this call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, each of which is posted on our IR website, you will find additional disclosures regarding

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.