Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 9:38 PM ETDassault Systèmes SE (DASTY), DASTF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.88K Followers

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCPK:DASTY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Beatrix Martinez - Vice President Investor Relations.

Bernard Charles - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Daloz - Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Rouven Bergmann - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nicolas David - ODDO BHF

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Michael Briest - UBS

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dassault Systèmes Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Presentation Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Beatrix Martinez. Please go ahead.

Beatrix Martinez

Thank you, [Nadia] [ph]. And thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call with Bernard Charles, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Pascal Daloz, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and Rouven Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer. Dassault Systèmes’ results are prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Most of the financial figures discussed on this conference call are on a non-IFRS basis, with revenue growth rates in constant currencies unless otherwise noted. Some of our comments on this call contain forward-looking statements that could differ materially from actual results. Please refer today’s press release and the Risk Factors section of our 2021 Universal Registration Document. All earnings materials are available on our website and these prepared remarks will be available shortly after this call.

I would now like to introduce Bernard Charles.

Bernard Charles

Thank you, Beatrix. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. It is always a great pleasure

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.