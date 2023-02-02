Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 9:44 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Willis - Vice President of Investor Relations

Howard Schultz - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Brady Brewer - Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Rachel Ruggeri - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Belinda Wong - Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, Starbucks China

Frank Britt - Executive Vice President, Chief Reinvention Officer

Michael Conway - Group President of International and Channel Development

Sara Trilling - Executive Vice President and President, Starbucks North America

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Sara Senatore - Bank of America

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Andrew Charles - Cowen

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

Jon Tower - Citigroup

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Diego, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Starbucks First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Tiffany Willis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Willis, you may now begin your conference.

Tiffany Willis

Thank you, Diego, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Starbucks' First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 results. Today's discussion will be led by Howard Schultz, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Brady Brewer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer; and Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. And for Q&A, we'll be joined by Frank Britt, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer; Sara Trilling, Executive Vice President and President of Starbucks North America; Michael Conway, Group President of International and Channel Development; and Belinda Wong, Chairwoman of Starbucks China, who is joining us today from

