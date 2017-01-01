Long Cast Advisers - Research Solutions: Gross Profit Growing Faster Than Revenues

Summary

  • The dynamics of “what I look for” applies to our newer investment in Research Solutions, which has about $10M cash and operates at roughly breakeven as it invests in growth.
  • In the most recent quarter, RSSS reported its highest quarterly EBITDA in the company’s history.
  • Having observed RSSS over the last year and watched it skillfully adapt and upgrade, I’ve gained more comfort in their ability to address the threats and opportunities ahead and have increased our position.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

The dynamics of “what I look for” applies to our newer investment in RSSS, which has about $10M cash and operates at roughly breakeven as it

One can observe gross profit growing faster than revenues as this strategy has unfolded.

I think a combination of continued BIL selling plus prior owner impatience might explain the availability of shares to purchase, driving down multiples despite recent growth.

