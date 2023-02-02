OMV AG (OMVJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 9:58 PM ETOMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF), OMVKY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.88K Followers

OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Florian Greger - SVP & Head, IR & Sustainability

Alfred Stern - CEO

Reinhard Florey - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Stone - Barclays Bank

Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs Group

Karen Kostanian - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Henry Tarr - Berenberg

Raphael DuBois - Societe Generale

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henri Patricot - UBS

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux

Peter Low - Redburn

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to the OMV Group's conference call. [Operator Instructions]. You should have received a presentation by e-mail. However, if you do not have a copy of the presentation, the slides and the speech can be downloaded at www.omv.com. Simultaneously to this conference call, a live audio webcast is available on OMV's website.

At this time, I would like to refer you to the disclaimer, which includes our position on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions currently held by and information currently available to OMV. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of OMV. Therefore, recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OMV disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, revised assumptions and expectations on future developments and events. This presentation does not contain any recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities in OMV.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Florian Greger, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Greger.

Florian Greger

Yes. Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to OMV's conference call for the Fourth Quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.