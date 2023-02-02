Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 10:04 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.88K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacquie Ross - VP, IR

Daniel O'Day - Chairman and CEO

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Merdad Parsey - Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Dickinson - CFO

Christi Shaw - CEO, Kite

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Do Kim - Piper Sandler

Colin Bristow - UBS

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Brian Abrahams - RBC

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Olivia Brayer - Cantor Fitzgerald

Simon Baker - Redburn

Evan Seigerman - BMO

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Gilead Sciences Earnings Conference Call. My name is Henna, and I will be your moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jacquie Ross. Please go ahead.

Jacquie Ross

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everyone.

Just after market close today, we issued a press release with earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The press release slides and supplementary data are available on the investors section of our website at gilead.com.

The speakers on today’s call will be our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel O'Day, our Chief Commercial Officer, Johanna Mercier, our Chief Medical Officer, Merdad Parsey, and our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Dickinson. After that, we’ll open up the call to Q&A, where the team will be joined by Christi Shaw, the Chief Executive Officer of Kite.

Before we get started, let me remind you that we will be making forward‐looking statements, including those related to Gilead’s business, financial condition and results of operations; plans and expectations with respect to products, product candidates, corporate strategy, business and operations, financial projections and the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.