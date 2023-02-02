2U, Inc. (TWOU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 10:05 PM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.88K Followers

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Virostek - Head, Investor Relations

Chip Paucek - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Lalljie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan MacDonald - Needham

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Ryan Griffin - BMO Capital Markets

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

David Lustberg - Jefferies

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 2U Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. And I will now turn the conference over to Steve Virostek, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Steve Virostek

Thanks, Abby. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to 2U’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this afternoon are Chip Paucek, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Lalljie, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions. Our earnings press release and slide presentation are available on the Investor Relations website and a replay of this webcast will be made available later today.

Statements made on this call may include forward-looking statements, including our financial and operating results, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including our strategic realignment plan, the integration of edX and transition to a platform company, anticipated trends for learners and university partners, and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today and we have no plans or duty to update them.

Please refer to the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.