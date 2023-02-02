Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 10:38 PM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.88K Followers

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Kehrli - MKR Group

Joe Bergera - President & Chief Executive Officer

Doug Groves - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Mike Latimore - Northland Securities

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Tim Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Iteris Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode.

And we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli of MKR Investor Relations, please go ahead.

Todd Kehrli

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Iteris's financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended December 31, 2022. Joining us today are Iteris's President and CEO, Mr. Joe Bergera and the company's CFO, Mr. Doug Groves. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for questions from the company's covering sell-side analysts.

Before we continue, we'd like to remind all participants that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company, which are statements based on current information are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance. Iteris is not undertaking an obligation to provide updates to these forward-looking statements in the future. Actual results may differ materially from what is discussed today and no one should assume that at a later date the company's comments from today will still be valid. Iteris refers you to the documents that the company files from time-to-time with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.