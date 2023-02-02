Quick Thoughts: The Dangers Of Inertia

Summary

  • When it comes to the merits of a balanced portfolio, investors may find themselves caught up in the inertia of the masses, with most asset classes suffering negative returns in 2022.
  • While equity and fixed markets have broadly rebounded to start 2023, this does not necessarily mean that traditionally diversified portfolios will now deliver on their promise.
  • In short, while the temptation to give up on diversification is understandable after the wretched performances of stocks and bonds last year, that would be a mistake today.

Investment management. Portfolio diversification.

Olivier Le Moal

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton

What does the concept of inertia have to do with portfolio allocations? Head of Franklin Templeton Institute Stephen Dover explains.

