Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 11:16 PM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO)
Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Cabrera - Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Jamie Lerner - Chairman and CEO

Ken Gianella - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Quantum Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Brian Cabrera. You may begin.

Brian Cabrera

Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's call to discuss Quantum's third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results. I'm Brian Cabrera, Quantum's Chief Administrative Officer. Joining me today are Jamie Lerner, our Chairman and CEO; and Ken Gianella, our CFO.

This afternoon, we issued a press release which you can access under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.quantum.com. We are using a slide presentation in conjunction with today's call, also accessible under the same section of our website.

During today's call, our comments may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be viewed as forward-looking. These statements include any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flows, or other financial items.

These statements may also concern the expected development, performance, and market share or competitive performance of our products or services. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum as of today's date.

We advise caution in relying on these statements as they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties we refer to as risk factors. Risk

