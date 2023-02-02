Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 11:19 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.88K Followers

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Hirsberg - EVP and CFO

Keith Smith - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel

Barry Jonas - Truist

Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo

David Katz - Jefferies

Ben Chaiken - Credit Suisse

John DeCree - CBRE Securities

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Joe Stauff - Susquehanna

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Boyd Gaming Fourth Quarter Conference Call. My name is Tamia and I will be your moderator for today. All lines will be in mute during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to pass the conference over to your host, Josh Hirsberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Josh Hirsberg

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Keith Smith, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Our comments today will include statements that are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All forward-looking statements in our comments are as of today's date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. There are certain risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our filings with the SEC, that may impact our results.

During our call today, we will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures. For a complete reconciliation of historical non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, please refer to our earnings press release and our Form 8-K furnished to the SEC today and both

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.