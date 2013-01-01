Compounders And Dividends: January 2023 Portfolio Update

Feb. 03, 2023 12:22 AM ETAAPL, ABBV, ADP, AMT, APD, AVGO, BLK, CHTR, CMCSA, CNI, CNR:CA, COP, COST, CP, CP:CA, CVS, DHR, DHR.PB, DIS, EL, EOG, EPD, ESS, GOOG, GOOGL, HD, HLT, KO, LOW, MA, MAA, MAA.PI, MCO, MDT, META, MO, MSFT, NEE, NEEPRR, NFLX, O, ODFL, OLPX, QCOM, SBUX, SPGI, STZ, TGT, TXN, UNP, V, VMC, VZ
Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
580 Followers

Summary

  • My January 2023 income is multiples higher than my January 2022 dividend income.
  • I made two sales in my portfolio and added one new position.
  • Six of my portfolio companies increased their dividends and I'm anticipating several February dividend raises.

What is new question

marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

I’m excited to dig into another eventful month with everyone. January 2023 was very exciting as we made a number of moves in our portfolio. The capital unlocked allowed us to add to some under allocated names

This article was written by

Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
580 Followers
Early 30s Dividend Growth Investor looking to compound capital over the long-term. Focused on slowly accumulating shares in blue chip companies with the ability to pay growing dividends over the long-term. Five+ years experience actively managing my own portfolio.Focused on building a portfolio that can be passed down and provide my wife and me a comfortable retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MY PORTFOLIO COMPANIES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have a beneficial LONG position in the shares of AAPL, ABBV, ADP, AMT, APD, AVGO, BLK, CHTR, CMCSA, CNI, COP, COST, CP, CVS, DHR, DIS, EOG, EPD, EL, ESS, META, GOOGL, HD, HLT, KO, LOW, MA, MAA, MCO, MDT, MO, MSFT, NEE, O, ODFL, QCOM, SBUX, SPGI, STZ, TGT, TXN, UNP, V, VZ, and VMC through stock ownership.

This is not investment advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.