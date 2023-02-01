Andy Feng

One of the names I was most disappointed by last year was NIO (NYSE:NIO). The Chinese electric vehicle maker faced a variety of Covid related and supply chain issues, resulting in delivery growth falling well short of expectations. In January, one of the company's biggest competitors made a major move in that country, something that has NIO in a really tough spot right now.

Earlier this week, NIO announced that it had delivered just over 8,500 vehicles in January, down almost 12% over January 2022. This was the lowest delivery number since May of last year, but production was likely down for a time due to the country's New Year's holiday. As the chart below shows, the overall growth picture has trended in the right direction, but there have certainly been a number of major bumps in the road. I'm using a 3-month average here to smooth out some of the month to month volatility that we've seen over time.

3-Month Average Deliveries (Company News Releases)

Unfortunately for NIO, deliveries are a fraction of what investors were hoping for at this time last year. On the Q1 2022 conference call, management talked about production capacity that should have been around 30,000 vehicles per month now. By the Q3 2022 call, the goal had been reduced quite a bit, with management looking for a run rate of about 20,000 units a month in December. The final month of last year did see some major Covid shutdowns in the country, but NIO did record a monthly record of more than 15,800 vehicles in December.

While 2023 is expected to see production capacity at NIO surge quite a bit, the big question now is in terms of demand. A few weeks ago, electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) fired a major shot at all of its EV competitors, significantly reducing prices of all its models around the globe. In China, Tesla lowered the prices of its mass market Model 3 and Y vehicles as seen below, and as a reminder, some of these vehicles had already had their prices reduced back in Q4 2022. The following prices are in Chinese Yuan, which is trading at about 6.73 Yuan to one US Dollar on Thursday, and the country's EV subsidy for any of the Tesla vehicles priced under 300,000 Yuan was eliminated at the start of this year.

Model 3 SR: 265,900 (276,988 pre-subsidy) to 229,900.

Model 3 P: 349,900 to 329,900.

Model Y SR: 288,900 (299,988 pre-subsidy) to 259,900.

Model Y LR: 357,900 to 309,900.

Model Y P: 397,900 to 359,900.

NIO launched the ET5 last September as a challenger to the Tesla Model 3, and it was initially priced at 328,000 Yuan before subsidies. NIO has looked at the 300,000 to 500,000 Yuan range as its target market currently, but eventually plans to move more into the mass market below the lower end of that range. Tesla reportedly has received enough demand lately that it is looking to boost Shanghai production back towards record levels from last year. Tesla's China production had been reduced a bit recently as its factory in Germany has been significantly increasing its production levels, reducing the need for exports to Europe.

It will be interesting to see if NIO drops the ET5 price in response, and what management has to say at the upcoming Q4 2022 conference call. There was a report out Thursday that NIO has now offered some large discounts on its more premium vehicles that may have some extra inventory currently. As we've seen with Tesla, eventually prices will have to come down overall for delivery volumes to really soar.

Between the Tesla price war and NIO's disappointing finish to 2022, we've started to see street revenue estimates come down a bit. As the table below shows, the five quarter period including this year and last year's yet to be reported quarter has seen its total down by about $1.8 billion since early September, or more than 10%. As a reminder, the Q3 and Q4 2023 estimates below are based on revenue estimates for their comparable 2022 periods that are not finalized yet (in the case of the 9/7 estimate for Q3). Thus, those growth rates have actually risen despite the average estimate coming down, since they are working off a much lower base number for the prior year period.

NIO Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

With NIO expected to see a roughly 90% rise in revenues this year, margins were forecast to improve thanks to those higher volumes. Thanks to Tesla's major price cuts, we might not see as much improvement as hoped, but losses are still expected to come down rather meaningfully. The strong growth profile is one reason why the street sees more than 50% upside from current levels, but that average price target of more than $18 is down about $10 since my previous NIO article published back in November. Of course, that average target was also just under $60 a year ago.

In the end, Chinese EV maker NIO faces a major challenge to its 2023 growth story now that Tesla has slashed prices around the globe. NIO started the year with a weak January delivery figure, and the company certainly hasn't hit any of its production targets that investors were hoping for by now. While the Street still sees a lot of revenue upside helping the stock, investors may need to temper delivery growth and margin improvement hopes for the near term, and that might limit any gains in the stock price.